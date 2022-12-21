High school basketball scores

High school basketball
Tuesday's scores
Boys
Arkadelphia 63, Hot Springs Lakeside 57
Baptist Prep 56, Cutter-Morning Star 54
Batesville 60, Pocahontas 43
Bearden 69, Strong 52
Benton 71, Star City 51
Bentonville 52, Rogers 50
Bentonville West 73, Fort Smith Southside 40
Brookland 49, Valley View 43
Cabot 83, Clinton 52
Corning 63, Ridgefield Christian 30
DeWitt 52, Palestine-Wheatley 30
Farmington 75, Pea Ridge 57
Fouke 66, Spring Hill 65
Hot Springs 70, Alma 61
Huntsville 54, Gravette 28
Izard County 62, South Side Bee Branch 51
Joe T. Robinson 62, Jacksonville 50
Johnson Co. Westside 74, Scranton 58
Jonesboro 48, Marion 42
Lavaca 53, Elkins 40
Legacy Academy 106, Bloomberg, Texas 48
Marvell-Elaine 76, KIPP Delta 36
Mount Vernon-Enola 60, Quitman 44
Nashville 63, Greenwood 51
Norfork 49, Viola 47, OT
Paris 70, Danville 53
Riverview 87, Rison 44
Sheridan 62, Drew Central 46
Sloan-Hendrix 68, Marshall 62
Springdale 62, Fayetteville 59, OT
Springdale Har-Ber 56, Rogers Heritage 28
Watson Chapel 59, Sylvan Hills 52
Girls
Alma 48, Hot Springs 44
Berryville 38, Shiloh Christian 32
Bloomburg, Texas 64, Legacy Academy 26
Brookland 62, Jonesboro Westside 42
Bryant 67, Little Rock Parkview 51
Cedar Ridge 65, White Co. Central 46
Conway Christian 71, England 48
DeWitt 55, Palestine-Wheatley 10
Farmington 75, Pea Ridge 27
Fayetteville 61, Springdale 54
Fort Smith Northside 61, Siloam Springs 52
Fort Smith Southside 56, Bentonville West 51
Gravette 65, Huntsville 58
Kirby 46, Malvern 30
Lavaca 56, Elkins 53
Morrilton 72, Mena 45
Nashville 62, Marion 36
Ozark 60, County Line 21
Paragould 53, Salem 49
Paris 52, Danville 26
Piggott 71, Portageville, Mo. 47
Quitman 73, Mount Vernon-Enola 58
Rison 37, Riverview 29
Rogers 50, Bentonville 44
South Side Bee Branch 52, Izard County 50
Southside Batesville 53, Blytheville 12
Star City 75, Mountain Pine 40
Thaden 46, Mulberry 39
Two Rivers 42, Cedarville 35
TOURNAMENTS
Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic
At Russellville
Girls
Clinton 58, Van Buren 44
Boys
Conway 82, Junction City 28
Northeast Arkansas Invitational
At Jonesboro
Girls
Buffalo Island Central 67, Harrisburg 45
Riverside 47, Trumann 26
Tuckerman 58, Hoxie 34
Cave City 65, McCrory 47
Boys
Hoxie 58, Crowley's Ridge Academy 53
Walnut Ridge 71, Rivercrest 68
Forrest City 73, Salem 44
Newport 75, Riverside 57
Marked Tree 55, Marmaduke 41