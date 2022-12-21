Sections
High school basketball scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Basketball on basketball court, elevated view - stock photo basketball tile / Getty Images


High school basketball

Tuesday's scores

Boys

Arkadelphia 63, Hot Springs Lakeside 57

Baptist Prep 56, Cutter-Morning Star 54

Batesville 60, Pocahontas 43

Bearden 69, Strong 52

Benton 71, Star City 51

Bentonville 52, Rogers 50

Bentonville West 73, Fort Smith Southside 40

Brookland 49, Valley View 43

Cabot 83, Clinton 52

Corning 63, Ridgefield Christian 30

DeWitt 52, Palestine-Wheatley 30

Farmington 75, Pea Ridge 57

Fouke 66, Spring Hill 65

Hot Springs 70, Alma 61

Huntsville 54, Gravette 28

Izard County 62, South Side Bee Branch 51

Joe T. Robinson 62, Jacksonville 50

Johnson Co. Westside 74, Scranton 58

Jonesboro 48, Marion 42

Lavaca 53, Elkins 40

Legacy Academy 106, Bloomberg, Texas 48

Marvell-Elaine 76, KIPP Delta 36

Mount Vernon-Enola 60, Quitman 44

Nashville 63, Greenwood 51

Norfork 49, Viola 47, OT

Paris 70, Danville 53

Riverview 87, Rison 44

Sheridan 62, Drew Central 46

Sloan-Hendrix 68, Marshall 62

Springdale 62, Fayetteville 59, OT

Springdale Har-Ber 56, Rogers Heritage 28

Watson Chapel 59, Sylvan Hills 52

Girls

Alma 48, Hot Springs 44

Berryville 38, Shiloh Christian 32

Bloomburg, Texas 64, Legacy Academy 26

Brookland 62, Jonesboro Westside 42

Bryant 67, Little Rock Parkview 51

Cedar Ridge 65, White Co. Central 46

Conway Christian 71, England 48

DeWitt 55, Palestine-Wheatley 10

Farmington 75, Pea Ridge 27

Fayetteville 61, Springdale 54

Fort Smith Northside 61, Siloam Springs 52

Fort Smith Southside 56, Bentonville West 51

Gravette 65, Huntsville 58

Kirby 46, Malvern 30

Lavaca 56, Elkins 53

Morrilton 72, Mena 45

Nashville 62, Marion 36

Ozark 60, County Line 21

Paragould 53, Salem 49

Paris 52, Danville 26

Piggott 71, Portageville, Mo. 47

Quitman 73, Mount Vernon-Enola 58

Rison 37, Riverview 29

Rogers 50, Bentonville 44

South Side Bee Branch 52, Izard County 50

Southside Batesville 53, Blytheville 12

Star City 75, Mountain Pine 40

Thaden 46, Mulberry 39

Two Rivers 42, Cedarville 35

TOURNAMENTS

Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic

At Russellville

Girls

Clinton 58, Van Buren 44

Boys

Conway 82, Junction City 28

Northeast Arkansas Invitational

At Jonesboro

Girls

Buffalo Island Central 67, Harrisburg 45

Riverside 47, Trumann 26

Tuckerman 58, Hoxie 34

Cave City 65, McCrory 47

Boys

Hoxie 58, Crowley's Ridge Academy 53

Walnut Ridge 71, Rivercrest 68

Forrest City 73, Salem 44

Newport 75, Riverside 57

Marked Tree 55, Marmaduke 41


Print Headline: High school basketball scores

