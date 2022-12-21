Hindsville man charged in U.S. Capitol riot case; Facebook messages released in Barnett case

A 32-year-old Hindsville man was arrested Monday in Fayetteville for entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brennen Cline Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran, has been charged with four misdemeanor crimes in connection with the Capitol breach. His case was unsealed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy sheriff in Washington County, said there was no record of Machacek having ever been in the county jail in Fayetteville.

According to a statement of facts filed with the criminal complaint, "On April 2, 2021, an attorney for Machacek notified the FBI that Machacek is represented by counsel and will not provide a statement."

The name of Machacek's attorney wasn't listed in the federal court filings as of Tuesday.

The riot was the worst attack on the seat of U.S. democracy in more than two centuries, according to The Washington Post. It left four people dead, and police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, had two strokes and died the next day.

Machacek was identified on video by a tipster who had served with him in the military, according to the statement of facts written by FBI Special Agent George Handey.

"The witness provided a publicly available video, wherein Machacek and other protesters appeared to have been escorted out of the U.S. Capitol building," wrote Handey. "The witness also provided law enforcement with Facebook posts that indicate that Machacek was inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riot on January 6, 2021."

The video was circulated within a Facebook group that appeared to be composed of some people who served in the military, according to the statement of facts. The witness provided the FBI with images from the Facebook thread, which included a comment by someone who appeared to be Machacek, wrote Handey.

That Facebook post seemed to indicate the writer had been inside the U.S. Capitol building, according to the statement of facts. The Facebook post read: "You could walk in on the first floor and the cops would tell you to go out that door I didn't know all that craziness happened till later that night up on the 4th floor, cops were letting people use the restroom right there"

Handy wrote that he reviewed U.S. Capitol security video from Jan. 6, 2021, looking for images of Machacek.

"I observed that a person who looks like Machacek entered through a window next to the Senate Wing Door, wandered through the U.S. Capitol, before exiting the U.S. Capitol building," wrote Handey. "I compared images of this individual to the face on Brennen Cline Machacek's driver's license photo, and I believe they are the same person."

After obtaining a search warrant for Machacek's Verizon account, the FBI determined that his cellphone was in the vicinity of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the statement of facts.

The witness served in the Marine Corps with Machacek, according to a motion filed Dec. 12 by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Dreher to seal the case until Machacek was arrested. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather in the District of Columbia granted Dreher's request.

Machacek has been charged with:

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) -- Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

• 18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) -- Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) -- Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

• 40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) -- Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Two other Arkansans were charged with the same crimes as Machacek, and both have entered guilty pleas to only one of the four charges after reaching agreements with prosecutors.

Robert Thomas Snow, 79, of Heber Springs and Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville both pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Snow was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service, which he apparently served with the Cleburne County Road Department. Mott's sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Two other Arkansans are charged with felonies in connection to the Capitol riot.

Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face down on the steps of the Capitol. Stager remains in the District of Columbia jail. He is the only Jan. 6 defendant from Arkansas still incarcerated. A plea hearing is scheduled for Stager on Feb. 16.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, faces several charges. Among other things, he's accused of carrying a stun gun into the Capitol and disrupting a Congressional proceeding. His trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

BARNETT FILING

Late Monday, federal prosecutors filed a notice of intent to offer business records pertaining to Barnett's case pursuant to federal rules of evidence.

"To promote efficiency at trial, the government hereby provides notice that it intends to introduce into evidence certain business records ... in lieu of calling multiple records custodians for authentication," according to the filing.

While all the pertinent records from Meta Inc. (formerly Facebook) were "too voluminous to attach," the court filing did include "select records that the United States intends to highlight for the jury."

According to the filing, on Christmas Eve, 2020, Barnett posted a message on Facebook asking others who were traveling to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6, 2021, protest to message him.

"Going to DC on the 6th?" Barnett wrote. "Message me to meet up with others going for a by invitation open discussion this Sunday afternoon. Time is short. This meeting is for you ONLY if you are going to DC, whether you travel solo or join in a caravan. Meet fellow travelers, exchange tips and phone #'s, brainstorming, etc."

Another of Barnett's Facebook posts on that day read: "I'll be in DC on the 6th. Prepared to peaceful protest, defend, protect the innocent, whatever. My country will not be socialist as long as I am alive to fight. Who's in? If not now when? Live free or die. Message me."

On Dec. 27, 2020, Barnett wrote on Facebook: "Joe Biden IS NOT MY PRESIDENT! ... The military as well as law enforcement swore a pledge to no man. They swore a pledge to protect our country, our citizens and OUR CONSTITUTION. I thank them for that. Now hear this. Anyone, and I mean anyone, that does not support the constitution of the United States of America is my enemy and will be treated as such! Civilian, law enforcement or military."

On Dec. 29, 2020, Barnett posted on Facebook: "I'm going early. Getting a room right in the thick of it for the 5th. Parking comes with it. Then a bug out room outside the diamond for the night of the 6th. So I can crash safely before the 18 hours back home."

In another post that same day, Barnett wrote: "I'll be in D.C. I can understand most can't make that trip. But many can day trip to Little Rock. This is OUR COUNTRY!!! Can you give one day from the internet or work or whatever to be active? Go to Little Rock!!! And if you can sacrifice something to go to D.C. by all means do that!!! I am going to share something with you guys. The majority of the rallies, fundraisers and protests I have been to it's been the same patriotic, give a damn small handful over and over. Each time I've had to hold back tears of sadness and anger. Get the f*** up people. Please STAND!!! If not now, when? -- Bigo"

In a response to a Facebook post from Dec. 30, 2020, Barnett wrote: "It's going to be wall to wall. Avoid the middle of the crowd. Once you have your bearings and a good location, plan at least a rough escape route. Be prepared to defend yourself if needed. Stun guns are legal as is pepper spray. Look it up. Anything else you carry is your business."

Barnett is facing enhanced charges because he carried a stun gun into the U.S. Capitol. The charges against him refer to it as a "deadly or dangerous weapon."

According to a transaction record from Bass Pro Shop in Rogers, which was included in Monday's filing, Barnett purchased a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Stun Gun Hiking Staff, pepper spray, two-way radios and a multi-tool on Dec. 31, 2020.

By Jan. 5, 2021, Barnett appears to be in Washington, D.C., or well on the way. Commenting on a post from the previous day, he wrote on Facebook: "Well, I didn't drive all the way up here to sing kumbaya."

At 12:27 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Barnett wrote on Facebook: "We aren't here to play. We own this. It is ours."

At 6:43 a.m that same morning, Barnett asked people to pray for him and two other men from Northwest Arkansas, who had traveled to Washington "to protect our patriots."

By 9:12 a.m., Barnett was in the crowd. He responded to someone who had sent him a Facebook message: "It's wall to wall and nobody can connect. It's wild."

His friend responds, "Wtf"

Barnett replies: "Mayor stole portapotties and ran out of fod trucks."

His friend responds: "Wow"

"We're raising hell," wrote Barnett. "And when it gets dark ... it's on baby"