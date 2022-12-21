Hutchinson, others celebrate Blue Mountain Natural Area milestone

A project to connect trails throughout the Maumelle Pinnacles has reached a milestone with the completion of the first few miles of the state-acquired Blue Mountain Natural Area.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Secretary Stacy Hurst of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and Scott Simon, director of The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas on Tuesday helped commemorate completion of the Blue Mountain Natural Area parking lot and trailhead.

"Blue Mountain was the last remaining mountain in the chain of Maumelle Pinnacles that include Pinnacle Mountain, Rattlesnake Ridge and Blue Mountain, and right now they will all be preserved for generations to come to enjoy," Hutchinson said to cheers. "... The trailhead that will be dedicated today is a good opportunity to open the doors to Arkansas' beautiful outdoors to all of central Arkansas."

U.S. Congressman French Hill, R-Ark., called Blue Mountain a treasure to the state.

"We are creating, I think, a nationally recognized corridor all the way from Fort Roots in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock all the way outside to the Ouachita National Forest, and this is a critical part of that chain along the Ouachita Trail," he said during the ceremony.

Leah Beck, a recreation manager for The Nature Conservancy, said the 14-mile trailhead is slated to be available to the public in the spring of 2023 following further development. Beck said the parking lot and trailhead are a key milestone in the overall effort to connect trails throughout the Maumelle Pinnacles region in Pulaski County.

Freshly installed signs at the entrance of the uncompleted trail stated Blue Mountain Natural Area comprises 457 acres of open pine-oak woodland habitat on Blue Mountain and its lower slopes. Visitors will be able to hike, bike, bird watch and picnic at the natural area.

The northern boundary of the natural area is shared with conservation lands owned by Central Arkansas Water. The lands protect Lake Maumelle, which provides drinking water to nearly a half-million Arkansans.

Blue Mountain Natural Area was acquired last year by the state for conservation with $4 million in state and federal funding and a contribution of $1 million from The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas. It will be the state's 77th natural area, for a total of about 71,000 acres.

Blue Mountain is the westernmost peak of the three mountains that make up the Maumelle Pinnacles chain. Beck said the Blue Mountain trail will be a beginner-friendly trail with fewer dips and hills than Rattlesnake trail.

"We had a youth mountain biking group test out the trail, and we had a 6-year-old and 17-year-old both ride the trail and they loved it," she said. "The farther you go away from the parking lot the more natural the trail becomes, so the hardest parts are farther back.

One hope is that the new natural area can help alleviate some of the crowds at nearby popular spots.

Pinnacle Mountain is Arkansas' most visited state park, with an estimated 5,000-7,000 people per day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Heritage Division. Rattlesnake Ridge has had 42,000 to 44,000 visitors annually since it was acquired in 2018 by the commission and conservancy.

The natural area is now part of a 12,000-acre conservation corridor made up of nearby Rattlesnake Ridge Natural Area, Central Arkansas Water/Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Maumelle Wildlife Management Area, Pinnacle Mountain State Park and The Nature Conservancy's preserves.

"The natural areas of our state are very important to us," said Hutchinson, a Republican who is completing his second term as governor. "They tell a story about Arkansas heritage and a valuable resource for conservation and outdoor recreation. Arkansas has 79 natural areas including 74,000 acres."

Jen Barnhouse, director of philanthropy for The Nature Conservancy, said that in a span of nine months private supporters and business leaders stepped up to give more than $2.2 million to see the project's completion.

"It became very clear, people's enthusiasm and desire for more places like this and the importance to our state to improve quality of life, to recruiting talent to the state and keeping it, and protecting our precious natural resources like our clean water supply just over here," she said.

Hutchinson, who walked the trail before the news conference began, said he was "revved up" for the opportunity at the Blue Mountain Natural Area. Hutchinson said he spent a lot of time with his three boys and daughter on the Ozarks Highlands Trail while raising them.

"That was our venues for hiking and backpacking and primitive hiking and, quite frankly, in the last eight years I haven't had enough time to do it, but I have a break coming up on Jan. 10, so I will have a lot of time available," the term-limited governor said, to laughs.

Tuesday's event marked one of the last nature commemoration ceremonies for Hutchinson and Hurst, with both of their terms in office coming to an end.

"Working on projects like these where our state's incredible, valuable natural resources will be protected and shared for generations to come has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time working in state government," Hurst said.

Hutchinson said that if this was his last news conference as governor, it seemed perfect that the topic involved nature.

"How appropriate is it, being in the Natural State, that this would be one of my final acts as governor," he said.