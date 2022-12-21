IDEA ALLEY: Reader recipes for small batch fudge and Franke’s taste alike candied yams

Recipes that appear in Idea Alley have not been tested by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

I've written about nuts and cookies in recent weeks, but one holiday favorite I've neglected is fudge.

This recipe comes from Lew Sorrells. As written, it makes a half-batch (9-inch square pan). If you want to double it, be sure to use a 9-by-13-inch pan.

Rich Chocolate Fudge

2 ¼ cups granulated sugar

6 ounces evaporated milk

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter

6 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

3 (1.65-ounce) chocolate bars such as Hershey's, chopped

7 ounces marshmallow fluff

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pound chopped walnuts

In a large pan, combine the sugar, milk and butter; cook, stirring constantly, until mixture reaches 234 degrees on a candy thermometer, 5 to 8 minutes.

Remove from heat and add the chocolate chips, chopped chocolate bars, marshmallow fluff and vanilla stirring until chocolate is completely melted. Add the nuts. Spread fudge in a well buttered 9-inch glass baking dish. Let cool until set.

■ ■ ■

Linda Keever shares this recipe for candied sweet potatoes similar to those served at Franke's cafeteria (RIP).

Keever says she got the recipe from her sister, who worked at Franke's in the late 1970s.

Franke's Yams

1 (29- or 40-ounce) can of Bruce's Yams (sweet potatoes)

1 /3 cup (a little more than 5 tablespoons) butter

1 /3 cup brown sugar (Keever uses light brown sugar)

1 to 2 tablespoons frozen orange juice concentrate (Keever uses 1 heaping tablespoon; use 2 if using a large can of yams)

2 /3 cup syrup from the can of yams

Miniature marshmallows (Keever says this is her addition as Franke's didn't use them)

Drain syrup off yams and save 2/3 cup of the syrup; set aside.

Place the yams (sweet potatoes) in a large baking dish. Cut the butter into pats and scatter it over the sweet potatoes. Add the brown sugar, orange juice concentrate and reserved syrup. Give it a quick stir. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes. When nice and bubbly, add the marshmallows. Continue cooking just until marshmallows are golden.

■ ■ ■

I'm still working on a copycat recipe for Taziki's tomato soup. Taziki's responded to my request for their recipe with the ingredients list, but understandably no measurements or instructions. Once the holiday rush calms down, I plan to get a bowl of the beloved soup to go and try to whip up a batch in the test kitchen using the ingredient list provided by Taziki's. I'll keep you posted.

Send recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com