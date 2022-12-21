• Ziv Firer, director of an excavation near Jerusalem, heralded the discovery of numerous oil lamps "with beautiful decorations of plants and flowers" in a tomb associated with Salome, who in some traditions is believed to be the midwife of Jesus.

• Monika Matthias, pastor of the Martha evangelical church in Berlin, said an energy-saving temperature between 53 and 57 degrees isn't an issue for her because she's active during services, but worshippers find it a struggle so she offers them tea and coffee to warm up afterward.

• Lamor Miller-Whitehead, a Brooklyn preacher known for his friendship with New York's mayor and a stint behind bars, was arrested on charges that he plundered a parishioner's retirement savings to bankroll his flashy lifestyle and extorted a businessman.

• Annalena Baerbock, Germany's foreign minister, returned 20 sculptures to Nigeria in a ceremony in Abuja, saying, "It was wrong to steal these [Benin] bronzes; it was wrong to keep these bronzes, and it is long overdue to return these bronzes to their home."

• Elizabeth Alexander of the Mellon Foundation said "public commemoration in Richmond [Va.] historically has been limited to only a few" as the former Confederate capital was awarded $11 million for an interpretive center that's to be part of a campus honoring the memory of enslaved people.

• Kathleen Kane, former attorney general of Pennsylvania, who did jail time for leaking investigative files and lying about it, was acquitted of drunken driving in the wake of a car crash, though police said she failed a field sobriety test and refused a blood test.

• Robert Wiser Bates of Ridgeland, Miss., awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to leaving voicemails at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threatening to kill the director as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

• Kymoni Davis of Redford, Mich., already a felon, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being thrown out of the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, W.Va., returning with a 9mm pistol and firing shots through the door that wounded seven people.

• Rotimi Oladimeji of Texas pleaded guilty to helping bilk a St. Louis woman out of $1.2 million, persuading her to send money to a man she was communicating with online who claimed to be a Belgian national and St. Louis resident who was trapped in the United Arab Emirates.