Letter to Santa

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:53 a.m.
White Hall Chamber of Commerce announces winners in the Letters to Santa’s “What does Christmas Mean to Me” competition. Each winner received a $50 gift card. At Hardin Elementary School, the presentation included Debbie Johnson, White Hall Chamber board member (left); Scarlet Storz, fifth grade, Mackenzie Taylor, first grade, BeBe Baugh, third grade, and Andrina Robinson, fourth grade, and Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president. (Special to The Commercial)

