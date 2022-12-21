Military unprepared

China is becoming a real threat to our nation's allies in Asia. The Philippine House has voted in a policy to require mandatory military training for all students male and female. Japan just submitted the largest military budget since World War II. The U.S. is unprepared with poor military recruitment, a broken school system and depleted military weapons.

For the sake of our nation, we should consider re-invoking the Victory Corps, introduced in 1942.

NORM NORTH JR.

Springdale

Explain the reasoning

The Washington County Quorum Court voted to use some of the federal covid relief money to expand the county jail, regardless of what the public wants, putting us in danger of a federal lawsuit for illegally spending that money. The quorum court seems determined to solve the jail overcrowding problem by building more space, even though the alternatives are sensible and well-documented.

I can't help thinking there must be something going on behind the scenes to persuade the members to barge ahead anyway. What could be their motivation? Perhaps it's just a desire to build something big, as their legacy. It certainly isn't a rational decision.

The quorum court paid good money for a study to find alternatives, and has done nothing with its results. We need a public statement about why none of the recommendations have been implemented. So far, silence--the report is being ignored. Why? Some of the recommendations--such as diversion programs, eliminating bail for nonviolent crimes, restorative programs, and job training--are being implemented successfully in other Arkansas counties. They have been demonstrated to work to reduce jail populations while not increasing crime. But for some reason our county does not want to do the obvious. Why not? What's going on? Where is the pressure coming from? The silence is deafening.

The quorum court should reassure us by publicly declaring its reasons for ignoring the report it paid thousands of dollars for. If there is a good reason, they should be eager to reveal it.

MAYA PORTER

Springdale

Stuck with coverage

On Dec. 15, there was an article about the state retirees' Medicare Advantage Program. I am one of those (among others) who decided to opt out. Unfortunately, even though we have been enrolled in the traditional Medicare and Blue Cross supplement plan for many years, that was not the default choice. All of us had to "opt" out or automatically be placed in the new Medicare Advantage Program.

I sent in my opt-out letter and received a reply that they had received it. Much to my dismay, I just received a letter from my chosen drug plan that I would be no longer enrolled in their plan since I was going to be on the Medicare Advantage Program. That started a series of phone calls to my drug plan, to Blue Cross, and to traditional Medicare. Yep, I was enrolled in the Medicare Advantage Plan even though I opted out.

There were meetings throughout the summer to explain the "advantages" of the Advantage program. However, they didn't explain the "disadvantages." If you are in good health, the Advantage plan is probably good and less expensive, but most of us retirees are in our 70s or 80s. Even if we are in good health now, that doesn't say something might not happen tomorrow. There are medications and catastrophic situations that the Medicare Advantage Program does not cover. Many retirees, especially those in their 80s, don't have access to the Internet or meetings or other ways to get information. Many of them will be placed in the Advantage Program without their knowledge because that is the default plan.

Only after the lawmakers got involved does it seem like things are turning around. Unfortunately, that doesn't help the hundreds of misinformed retirees who truly don't have all the information.

CINDY HAMILTON

Lonoke