Little Rock city board approves 2023 budget that provides raises to police and firefighters

A roughly $315 million budget for 2023 was approved at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday.

The budget sets revenue and expenditures across all city funds at approximately $315 million and $313 million, respectively.

City board members adopted the budget ordinance in a voice vote after debating a transparency-focused amendment sponsored by City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4.

The budget gives raises to police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel. Also getting raises are non-uniformed, full-time city workers, who are set to receive a 3.5% across-the-board pay increase.

The new money for first responders comes as the Little Rock Police Department faces a stubbornly high number of officer vacancies and a spike in reported homicides.

An outside firm city officials tapped to perform a staffing study of the department recently endorsed the idea of moving more officers onto patrol. As of October, there were 77 unfilled officer positions out of the department's budgeted total of 594, an official from the the Center for Public Safety Management told city board members that month.

During his first campaign for mayor in 2018, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. -- then a candidate -- pledged to hire approximately 100 new police officers, but the wave of new personnel never came through.

Entry-level officers will receive a $50,000 starting salary. The senior police officials serving in the department's command staff will get a 7.9% salary increase.

The budget approved for the current year increased a sign-on bonus for Little Rock police recruits from $5,000 to $10,000, but the 2023 budget leaves the size of the recruiting bonus unchanged.

Salary increases within the Police Department are expected to represent a nearly $5.2 million increase in 2023 compared to the original general-fund budget adopted for 2022. That figure does not include an additional pay increase of 2.5% for officers with at least 15 years of service. The additional pay is expected to cost $508,000.

Firefighters' pay will increase by 4.5%, and those within the Fire Department who are emergency medical technicians will receive an additional pay boost.

Communications personnel handling 911 calls will each get a $1,700 salary increase.

The 2023 general-fund budget accounts for 35 new full-time positions when compared to the budget adopted for 2022. The increase to the city's general-fund headcount is expected to cost $2.5 million compared to the current year's original budget.

Next year, Little Rock is expected to employ 1,766 full-time employees under the general fund and 2,259 across all city funds. The 3.5% pay increase for non-uniformed, full-time positions is expected to cost $1.6 million more compared to the original 2022 general-fund budget. The across-the-board raise follows a 2% pay increase full-time city employees got as a result of the 2022 budget adopted late last year.

During the discussion of the budget on Tuesday, Peck proposed an amendment stipulating that increases to the city's headcount or changes to positions, including job titles and certain salary increases, following the passage of the budget, would have to get the advance approval of the city board.

Board members adopted Peck's amendment in a voice vote. Scott immediately informed City Attorney Tom Carpenter that he was vetoing Peck's change, to which Carpenter responded that the board would have until its next meeting to override the mayor's veto with eight votes.

When explaining the rationale for his veto, Scott suggested that Peck's amendment would create inefficiencies with regard to how the city operates.

Later, following a recess, Peck said she would pull her amendment, subject to certain conditions. They included that Scott promise to adopt a more transparent approach to city spending and payroll, and also ensure no positions are added without coming before the board.

Scott agreed, which allowed board members to move on and give final approval to the budget.