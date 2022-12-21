LIVE UPDATES: No. 10 Arkansas hosts UNC-Asheville

7:40, 1H - Arkansas 30, UNCA 14

The Razorbacks have gone on a pair of 14-2 runs in this half to create separation and take full control of the game.

Jalen Graham went on a personal 6-0 run, capped by a one-hand slam in the vicinity of UNC-Asheville forward Drew Pember. Prior to the media timeout, Graham stepped in front of a Bulldogs player and took a charge near the rim.

Arkansas opened the game 12 of 15 from the floor with 9 assists.

Graham, Makhi Mitchell and Ricky Council each have six points, and Davonte Davis has three assists to lead the Razorbacks.

Council is 3 of 6 from the floor. The rest of the team is 9 of 10.

11:45, 1H - Arkansas 22, UNCA 9

Another solid offensive stretch from the Razorbacks there.

Anthony Black added a pair of free throw, Makhi Mitchell scored at the rim twice, Davonte Davis knocked down his fifth three-ball of the season and Ricky Council put down a dunk. Council's bucket came after some really good interior ball movement from Arkansas.

The ball movement may be the best its been all season. The Razorbacks have assisted on seven of nine made field goals to this point.

Council is up to 6 points and Black has 5 to go with 2 assists. Kamani Johnson also has a pair of assists.

The Bulldogs have committed seven turnovers and taken nine shots.

15:57, 1H - Arkansas 11, UNCA 4

The Razorbacks are off to a hot start tonight.

They opened the game hitting their first five shots. Four players scored prior to the first media timeout, and Devo Davis, who did not score, has an assist.

Ricky Council has four points and Anthony Black knocked down a left-corner three-pointer.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over four times already. They are 2 of 4 from the floor.

Drew Pember is 0 of 1 shooting with 1 turnover.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Davonte Davis, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

News came down before tipoff that freshman guard Nick Smith is out of the lineup indefinitely due to right knee management, according to a release.

The Razorbacks (10-1) have reached their final non-conference game before the start of SEC play. They have won six consecutive games dating to their loss to then-No. 10 Creighton at the Maui Invitational.

Council leads the team in scoring at 18.9 per game on 51% shooting. He is second on the team in steals (19) behind Black (20).

Black is second in scoring at 12.8 per game on 53% shooting. Walsh scored a game-high 18 points in Arkansas’ 76-57 win over Bradley last Saturday in North Little Rock.

The Razorbacks enter the game No. 11 in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data. They forced 27 turnovers against the Braves and turned those mistakes into 37 points, the most since last season’s home win over West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

UNC-Asheville’s starters: Drew Pember, Trent Stephney, Jamon Battle, Nick McMullen and Tajion Jones

Pember is the name to know for the Bulldogs. He is averaging a team-best 19.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game this season.

Pember is effective from pretty much anywhere on the floor. He has knocked down 19 threes on 42.2% shooting, hit 50% of all field goal attempts, and has 35 blocks — 30 more than any teammate.

Jones is second on the team in scoring at 14.8 per game in a team-high 33.5 minutes. UNC-Asheville is shooting 39.6% from deep as a team.

The Bulldogs, who opened the season with a double-overtime win at Central Florida, come into the game winners of two games in a row over South Carolina State and East Tennessee State, respectively. They won their last outing 74-73.

KenPom data shows UNC-Asheville is 272nd nationally in defensive efficiency, allowing 106.2 points per 100 possessions.