OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Making Oyster Crackers with your own two hands





Is it worth it to make your own oyster crackers?

Probably not.

But is it good to know you can?

Absolutely.

Unless you count ingredients already in your pantry as "free," you won't save any money making them yourself. And unless you live more than 30 minutes away from a store that sells oyster crackers, you definitely won't save any time.

One advantage of making them yourself is you can play around with different seasonings. And they're sure to wow your guests at any holiday gatherings.

The first time I made this recipe, which I found on Serious Eats, I followed it exactly. And it worked mostly as expected. My crackers browned a bit more than I would have liked and they were quite puffy. For the second batch, I shaved a couple of minutes off the baking time and tried docking the dough before baking. They still came out a little extra puffy, but not so browned.

The next time I made them I added poppyseeds, dried chives and a little freshly ground black pepper. They were delicious!

Homemade Oyster Crackers

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling

2 teaspoons kosher salt (less if using salted butter)

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

4 tablespoons cold butter (preferably unsalted), cut into ¼-inch cubes

10 tablespoons cold water, plus more as needed

Heat oven to 375 degrees (350 if using a fan-assisted oven). Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Combine flour, salt, sugar and baking powder in a medium bowl and whisk well. Add butter, and using a pastry cutter or fingertips, work into flour until it resembles coarse meal. (I did this part in my food processor because I couldn't find my pastry cutter and I didn't feel like using my fingers. I then transferred it to a bowl and proceeded as directed.) Add water and mix until a shaggy dough forms. If the mixture is too dry to press together, add a few drops of water. Knead dough until it comes together into a ball.

Set dough on a lightly floured surface and cover with an overturned mixing bowl. Allow to rest for 15 minutes.

Leaving plenty of space between Homemade Oyster Crackers helps ensure crispy, crunchy crackers. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Brant) Roll dough out on a well-floured surface to a thickness of 1/8 inch. Cut dough into ½-inch to 1-inch squares, rectangles or diamonds. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and space the shapes out as much as possible. (I tried a variety of cutting methods, including tiny cookie cutters and a fluted pastry wheel, but I had the best luck using a pizza wheel.)

Bake until crackers are showing color around the bottom edges, 15 to 20 minutes, rotating the sheets halfway through. Turn oven off and crack the door open about 8 inches. Leave crackers inside to cool and continue to crisp, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely. Crackers will keep in an airtight container for up to a week.

Makes about 4 cups.

Variation: For poppyseed and chive crackers add 2 teaspoons poppyseeds, a few grinds of black pepper and 1 tablespoon dried chives after working in the butter.

Recipe adapted from Molly Sheridan/Serious Eats



