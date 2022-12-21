Musk searching for new Twitter chief, source says

Elon Musk is looking for a new CEO for Twitter, according to a person familiar with the search, after the billionaire lost a straw poll he posted on the social platform that asked users whether he should relinquish his role as head of the company.

More than 10 million votes, or 57.5%, were in favor of Musk stepping down, according to results Monday morning. Musk committed to abide by the results when he launched the survey, but nearly a day later, he had tweeted more than 10 times without directly addressing the outcome.

The search for a new CEO is expected to be drawn out, said the person, who asked for anonymity discussing a private matter.

Musk responded to a tweet suggesting the poll was manipulated by bots with a single word: "interesting." Announcing a new policy move in one of his first tweets after the poll, Musk said Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

Responding to a Blue member going by the name Unfiltered Boss, Musk agreed with the suggestion that only subscribers should have a voice in future policy and said, "Twitter will make that change." Twitter Blue had attracted about 140,000 subscribers as of Nov. 15, the New York Times has reported.

Earlier, the billionaire pledged to submit all future policy decisions to a vote and offered Twitter users a choice on leadership, asking them if he should step down from the top position at the company he bought in October for $44 billion.

Musk's dramatic offer came shortly after he attended the World Cup final in Qatar, triggering a wave of trending topics such as "VOTE YES" and "CEO of Twitter." He didn't identify an alternative leader and went so far as to say anyone capable of doing the job wouldn't want it.

Musk has warned that Twitter is at risk of bankruptcy and instituted a "hardcore" work environment for the remaining workers after a drastic cutback in staff.

After losing the initial poll, Musk, who's also CEO of Tesla, retweeted promotional material for the car company and for Twitter's Blue for Business service.

He also responded to an article about rival Toyota Motor Corp.'s criticism of electric vehicles with a simple "Wow."

Shares of Tesla Inc., by far Musk's most valuable holding, have plummeted by more than 60% this year, and critics have argued that Musk is spending too much time on the social media company.