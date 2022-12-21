• Season three of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," starring John Krasinski, returns to Amazon Prime Video today with a storyline that may feel familiar. Now stationed in Rome, Ryan discovers a Russian plot to invade surrounding countries and recreate the Soviet empire. The episodes were written three years ago, and production wrapped long before Russia invaded Ukraine. Ryan's attempts to alert the CIA to his discovery result in the agency turning on him and issuing a Red Notice calling for his arrest and extradition back to the U.S. to face charges. Former boss James Greer (played by Wendell Pierce) assists as much as he can from the inside, and Ryan seeks out old pal Mike November (Michael Kelly), who left the agency at the end of season two, to help thwart Russia's plan. Krasinski and Kelly's on-screen relationship provides some moments of levity amid all the action and looming catastrophe. "John will write a lot of those one-liners for me ... and I'm so grateful I get to have the humor. To get to play something a little closer to myself was such a treat," said Kelly. The series has also made Kelly appreciate the dedication of those who protect the country, "from the Navy SEALs all the way to [New York] Port Authority police officers." He says many are fans of the show and like to discuss the realities of the job. "I tell my kids all the time, '[When] we pass a police officer, say thank you ... You see someone in the armed services, you say thank you.' Our veterans, they come home and are so underserved in this country. We need to be doing more and we need to be saying thank you more." "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" will conclude with its fourth season, which has already finished filming.

• R. Kelly's onetime manager was sentenced to a year in prison for calling in a shooting threat that halted a screening of a damning documentary about the R&B star. The punishment won't add to the time that Donnell Russell is set to serve for a different effort to squelch sexual abuse claims against Kelly, who last yearwas convicted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. Russell told a Manhattan federal judge Monday that he had "made bad judgments" while working with the singer. "I'm not a horrible person," he said. Russell said he set out to help Kelly with intellectual property matters, but prosecutors cited efforts to suppress the abuse allegations. He tried to intimidate at least one accuser, threatened to sue over Lifetime's "Surviving R. Kelly" series and eventually phoned in the warning that shut down the documentary's 2018 Manhattan premiere, they said. In July, a jury convicted Russell of threatening physical harm through interstate communication while acquitting him of conspiracy. Days later, Russell pleaded guilty to an interstate stalking charge involving one of Kelly's accusers. A Brooklyn federal judge in November sentenced him to 20 months in prison for conduct that included sending threatening messages to the woman and later publishing explicit photos of her online.