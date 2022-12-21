PREP BASKETBALL: Neihouse pours in game-high 22 for Southside





CENTERTON -- Fort Smith Southside turned the tables on Bentonville West to claim a 58-53 win in a 6A-West Conference matchup on Tuesday night on Wolverine Arena.

The Lady Mavericks dropped a three-point decision to the Lady Wolverines a week ago on a neutral court, but wiped out a double-digit deficit on the road to pick up the league win.

Southside (6-6, 1-1 6A-West) trailed by as many as 13 in the opening half, but Lady Mavericks coach Robert Bruck said his team settled down and cut down the turnovers to earn the win.

"Honestly, I gotta give the credit to the girls," Bruck said. "We've been talking to them about the main thing holding us back is how much we turn the ball over. I think we started the game with 11 turnovers in the first quarter. From the second quarter to the end of the game, we turned it over five times.

"I called a timeout and I told the girls 'OK, what do you want me to draw up? You girls are in the right places. You just have to slow down and go make a play.'"

Southside grabbed the lead for good early in the second half. West wouldn't let the Lady Mavericks run away, but they couldn't ever get the lead back either.

Sophia Neihouse, who finished with a game-high 22 points, started the third quarter with 10 points to help West (7-8, 0-2) break away from a 26-26 halftime tie to lead 39-28 after her free throws with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter. In addition to Neihouse, Sierra Smith chipped in 12 on four three-pointers an Illana Perry added nine.

Maysa Willis led West with 18, while Savanna Rangel was also in double figures with 17 and Ivorionna Johnson added 13.

West grabbed an early lead, using a 13-0 run to turn a 9-8 deficit into a 21-9 lead with 5:40 left in the first half. But Southside had a response. The Lady Mavericks answered with a 16-3 flurry keyed by three three-pointers by Perry. Neihouse's rebound bucket gave Southside a 26-24 lead, but Johnson scored off a drive to tie the game at 26.

West coach Dion Hargrove said Southside's ability to change the momentum late in the first half was big.

"They got some momentum on us, made back-to-back threes in the second (quarter) and we went from being up 12 to six and then we go down and turn it over and they get an and-one and cut it to three," Hargrove said. "Suddenly, then it turns into a game. I feel like we were very fortunate to be tied at half to be honest with you because they just played really well.

"I thought in the third quarter, pretty even matched and at the end of the third they just had some kids make shots and we couldn't convert. I was proud of our kids late because we got down 10 or 12 and we turned it into a game. We actually missed a shot to cut it to three there."

West won the junior varsity game 52-27.



