Nick Smith out of lineup indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas freshman guard Nick Smith is out of the lineup indefinitely, the program announced Wednesday prior to tipoff against North Carolina-Asheville.

According to a release, Smith is out due to right knee management. No further information was provided.

Smith has averaged 12.8 points on 38.9% shooting and 30% from three-point range this season in 5 appearances, including 4 starts. He scored 22 points in the Razorbacks’ 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro and 21 against Oklahoma in Tulsa.

The 6-5 guard, who missed the first six games of the season because of right knee management, according to the program, scored 5 points on 1-of-8 shooting in 20 minutes before leaving last Saturday's game against Bradley early in the second half with what fourth-year coach Eric Musselman described as discomfort in his knee after having it taped at halftime.

Smith also exited the win over the Sooners with less than six minutes remaining after appearing to tweak his leg.