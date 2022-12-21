NIL throws wrinkle in recruiting system

Ohio State has produced the most first-round draft picks of any school and is about to make its fifth College Football Playoff appearance.

Those facts would seem to provide quite the recruiting pitch to any college prospect. Yet Athletic Director Gene Smith still felt the need to issue a public call this month for fans to support one of three collectives assisting Ohio State athletes in name, image and likeness compensation opportunities.

Smith's statement underscored just how much the NIL era, still just 18 months old, has impacted the recruiting landscape.

"I think it was never part of the conversation, then it became part of the conversation," Ohio State Coach Ryan Day said. "It's trending toward being the conversation for a lot of folks. As time has gone on, it's become more and more of a priority for folks."

One year ago, there was still some uncertainty over how the new rule changes allowing athletes to profit off their celebrity would impact the recruiting landscape.

Now there's no question what kind of difference it has made.

Prospects aren't shy about discovering what kind of financial benefits they could earn at each school they consider. Programs are quick to trumpet how much their athletes already have made.

"I think last year, no one really knew what it was going to be like," North Carolina State Coach Dave Doeren said. "And now it's kind of commonplace communication, as far as the questions. So it's a lot different."

As of Monday afternoon, 13 schools in the top 15 schools when it comes to the best classes according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports also ranked in the top 15 in 2021, the last class to sign before NIL's arrival.

Pay-for-play situations or improper inducements are still banned, but there is nothing stopping colleges from letting recruits know how athletes on campus are already profiting through NIL deals.

The NCAA says collectives should be treated as boosters, which means they should not be contacting recruits and influencing where they go to school. Boosters can be involved in NIL deals with athletes after they have enrolled.

Other new coaches also have discussed the need to focus on high schools rather than relying on the portal to provide a quick fix. For instance, Wisconsin's Luke Fickell said he'd only pursue guys on the portal to "fill gaps" on his roster.

"Everybody would say, 'What about the transfer portal?' " Fickell said. "That's not the way we want to continue to build our program. That's not the vision I have. I don't think that's the vision for what this place is and should be. You take high school kids, you develop them over a four- and five-year period and you get amazing results."