Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Carpenter to Padres

Matt Carpenter agreed Tuesday to a $12 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury. The agreement for the infielder/outfielder could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances each year. Carpenter, 37, was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas' Class AAA team in Frisco. He signed with the Yankees on May 26 and hit .305 with 15 home runs and 37 RBI in 47 games and 154 plate appearances before breaking his left foot when he fouled off a pitch at Seattle on Aug. 8. He returned for the playoffs but went 1 for 12. Carpenter gets a $3 million signing bonus and a $3.5 million salary this year. The deal includes a $5.5 million player option for 2024.

Medical issue for Correa?

The San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop's physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the Giants have not announced publicly any details regarding Correa's $350 million, 13-year agreement. One person confirmed that Tuesday's conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said that a medical issue was flagged during Correa's physical. Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career average with 155 home runs and 553 RBI in 8 big league seasons.

Tigers sign RHP

Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Detroit Tigers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract Tuesday. Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA. Lorezen, 30, began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds.

Royals pick up Lyles

The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Lyles, 32, has played for seven teams over 12 seasons, going 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone season with Baltimore. His best season came in 2018, when he had a 12-8 record and a 4.15 ERA during stints in Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. He also has pitched for Houston, Texas, Colorado and San Diego.

BASKETBALL

Auriemma to miss game

UConn women's Coach Geno Auriemma will miss a second straight game as he is still recovering from a flu-like illness. The Huskies host Seton Hall today. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he'll be away from the team through the weekend. "There's been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically," the 68-year-old said. "I've been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover." Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over until Auriemma returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn't at the helm, including an 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.

FOOTBALL

Ravens' Duvernay on IR

The Baltimore Ravens put Devin Duvernay on injured reserve Tuesday in another blow to their increasingly maligned wide receiver group. Duvernay was limited in practice by a foot injury, and the team announced a short time later that he was going on IR. The Ravens claimed veteran receiver Sammy Watkins off waivers. Duvernay was an All-Pro last season thanks to his work returning kicks and punts. He caught two touchdown passes in this season's opener and another in Week 3 -- although no Baltimore wideout has a receiving TD since. The Ravens have also been without second-year man Rashod Bateman, who has been on IR with a foot injury.

MOTOR SPORTS

FIA frowns on 'displays'

Formula One drivers will need permission from the sport's governing body to display political or religious statements starting in 2023. The FIA's international sporting code, which governs the running of motor sport competitions, has been updated with new clauses under "breach of rules." It now includes: "The general making and display of political, religious and personal statements or comments notably in violation of the general principle of neutrality promoted by the FIA its statutes, unless previously approved in writing by the FIA for international competitions..." After F1 champion Lewis Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix in September 2020, he wore a T-shirt featuring the statement "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor," in reference to the Black woman fatally shot by police in her apartment in Louisville earlier that year.