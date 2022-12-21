Pitt DE transfer Morgan signs with Hogs

Pittsburgh defensive end transfer John Morgan III has signed with Arkansas.

Morgan, 6-2, 265 pounds, visited the Razorbacks last weekend after previously visiting Missouri. He reportedly received offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Colorado and other schools since entering the NCAA transfer portal.

He recorded 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in 12 games this season. Morgan had 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles during his career at Pitt.

Morgan played in three games as a freshman in 2018 and was able to preserve his redshirt. Because the 2020 season was impacted by covid-19, Morgan has the opportunity to play a sixth season.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, defensive line coach Deke Adams and assistant defensive line coach Keith Jones made him feel at home during his official visit. Morgan also learned about new defensive coordinator Travis Williams.

“It was really nice. I got time to spend with Coach Glitch (Jones), Coach Deke, and I like Coach Pittman a lot. He’s a great guy (and) he talked about the new DC hire,” Morgan said after his official visit. “The guy came from UCF and he told me they want me to be an integral part of the defense.

“They want me to play the Jack position and get after the quarterback and really change the program around.”

Transfers Jordan Domineck, a defensive end, linebacker Drew Sanders and wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Matt Landers excelled for the Razorbacks this season. Seeing that raised Morgan’s interest.

“They showed me a list of the guys that came and made a lot of plays,” Morgan said. “They contributed really big, so that plays a big part of it. They talked about Drew Sanders coming from Alabama and being that guy. That was big for them.

“They see me stepping in that role and being that same type of player for them.”

Morgan is the fourth transfer to sign with Arkansas, joining former Florida offensive lineman Joshua Braun, former North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell and former Texas A&M-Commerce receiver Andrew Armstrong.