Police investigating case of child killed by dog, Cave Springs mayor confirms

CAVE SPRINGS -- Police are investigating the death of a child who was killed by a dog last week, Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett said.
Noblett said the case is still an active investigation, and he declined further comment.
Print Headline: Dog kills child in Cave Springs