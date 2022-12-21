Sections
Police investigating case of child killed by dog, Cave Springs mayor confirms

by Tracy Neal | Today at 1:52 p.m.

CAVE SPRINGS -- Police are investigating the death of a child who was killed by a dog last week, Cave Springs Mayor Randall Noblett said.

Noblett said the case is still an active investigation, and he declined further comment.

Print Headline: Dog kills child in Cave Springs

