PREP BASKETBALL: Muldrew pours in 30 to lead Springdale past Fayetteville in 6A-West Conference opener for both teams

FAYETTEVILLE -- What's better than an overtime game between two longtime rivals to start conference play?

That's what happened at Bulldog Arena Tuesday, where Springdale earned a 62-59 victory over Fayetteville in the 6A-West Conference opener for both teams. Courtland Muldrew poured in 30 points to lead Springdale.

Sophomore guard Xavier Brown sent the game into overtime tied at 52-52 when he made two free throws with 2.5 seconds left in regulation.

Jadyn Haney finished with 14 points to lead Fayetteville while Isaiah Sealy added 12 for Springdale, which led 25-23 at halftime and 40-35 after three quarters.

Muldrew took over the game in overtime, where he scored eight of the 10 points for Springdale (10-2, 1-0). He opened the extra session with a 3-pointer then followed by making 5 of 6 free throws to give Springdale a 62-55 lead.

"[Muldrew] is a basketball player. He's just got it in his blood," Springdale coach Jeremy Price said. "He knows how to get a bucket and he knows how to get to the free-throw line."

Max Vollmer made two inside baskets and Ornette Gaines drove aggressively in overtime to pull Fayetteville to within 62-59. Missed free throws by Springdale provided a final chance for Fayetteville (8-4, 0-1) but the Purple Bulldogs could not converted on two rushed 3-pointers in the final few seconds.

Springdale then celebrated after securing the road win to begin conference play.

"Any time you can beat a great program like Fayetteville it means something," Price said. "It's important because it doesn't happen often. It wasn't always pretty, perhaps it was never pretty. But I'm proud of our guys, who were able to find a way."

The teams traded runs in the first half with Fayetteville jumping to a 10-0 lead and Springdale countering with a 13-2 surge to take a 25-23 lead at halftime. Springdale used three 3-pointers, with two by Marcus Pourmehdi and one from Sealy, to surpass Fayetteville in the second quarter. Purmehdi finished with eight points for Springdale.

"Marcus was really big for us tonight," Price said. "We got down early and he hit a couple of threes to get us back in the game. When you do that, it allows the floor to be stretched a little bit."