Quake kills 2 people, injures 12





RIO DELL, Calif. -- A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving at least two people dead, 12 injured and nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 3:34 a.m. near Ferndale, a small community about 210 miles northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast. The epicenter was just offshore at a depth of about 10 miles. Numerous aftershocks followed.

Though the region, part of California's lightly populated, forested far north coast, is prone to earthquakes, residents described the incident as particularly jarring.

Damage to buildings and infrastructure was still being assessed. Two Humboldt County hospitals lost power and were running on generators, but the scale of the damage appeared to be minimal in relation to the strength of the quake, according to Brian Ferguson, a spokesperson for the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

Approximately 12 people were reported as suffering injuries, including a broken hip and head wound, the Humboldt County sheriff's office said at a news conference interrupted by an aftershock. Two people died -- an 83-year-old and a 72-year-old -- because they couldn't get timely care for "medical emergencies" during or just after the quake.

In Rio Dell, a hamlet of about 3,000 people where destruction was worst, at least 15 homes were severely damaged and 18 others were moderately damaged, officials said after a partial assessment. They estimated that 30 people were displaced and said that number could rise to 150 after a full tally of damage.





The city's water system was shut down for repairs for as long as two days because of leaks. Portable toilets were set up at City Hall and water was being handed out at the fire house.





A bridge over the Eel River built in 1911 that is the main route into Ferndale was damaged and closed to traffic, requiring a longer detour through the mountains to reach the Victorian town, where all of Main Street is on the National Register of Historic Places.

In an echo of the 1992 magnitude 7.2 quake that injured hundreds, the volunteer Rio Dell Fire Department was initially delayed in responding to some 60 calls that included two fires because the garage doors were off the hinges and had to be pried open, Chief Shane Wilson said.

The power failure involved the main transmission line that runs into the region and Pacific Gas & Electric's restoration work was slowed because rain prevented use of a helicopter to assess damage, said state Sen. Mike McGuire, who represents the area.

The utility said it expected electricity to be restored within 24 hours. Crews had restored power to about 40,000 customers -- more than half of those impacted by outages -- by Tuesday evening.

Humboldt County has about 136,000 residents and is in a part of the state that has a long history of large earthquakes, including a magnitude 7.0 in 1980 and a 6.8 in 2014, according to the California Earthquake Authority.

The earthquake occurred in an area known as the Mendocino Triple Junction, where three tectonic plates meet.

"We're in this moment of geologic time where the most exciting, dynamic area of California happens to be Humboldt County and the adjacent offshore area," said Lori Dengler, professor emeritus of geology at Cal Poly Humboldt.

Dengler said it is typical for there to be uncertainty about damage after a large earthquake. But she noted that much of the area is rural and wood frame construction is common, which in the past has helped limit damage.

The quake triggered a widespread response by the West Coast's warning system that detects the start of a quake and sends alerts to cellphones in the affected region that can give people notice to take safety precautions in the seconds before strong shaking reaches them.

The system pushed out alerts to some 3 million people in Northern California early Tuesday, Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci said during a news conference in Sacramento.

"The system did operate as we had hoped," he said.

The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 5 a.m. Saturday and causing minor damage. That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 16-mile drive from downtown San Francisco.

Information for this article was contributed by Sophie Austin, Amy Taxin and Brian Melley of The Associated Press.









