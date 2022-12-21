Razorbacks sign 19 high schoolers, 4 transfers

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed 19 high school football players Wednesday on the first day of the early national signing period.

The Razorbacks’ class was ranked 22nd nationally by 247Sports as of noon, and ninth among SEC teams behind Alabama (1), Georgia (2), LSU (5), Tennessee (10), Florida (12), Texas A&M (15), South Carolina (16) and Auburn (19).

Future SEC teams Texas (4) and Oklahoma (7) also signed top-flight classes consisting of players who will compete in the league by their junior seasons if they remain with those programs.

Arkansas’ class is headlined by seven 4-star players — cornerback Jaylon Braxton of Frisco, Texas; tight end Luke Hasz of Bixby, Okla.; running back Isaiah Augustave of Naples, Fla.; offensive lineman Luke Brown of Paris, Tenn.; quarterback Malachi Singleton of Kennesaw, Ga.; receiver Davion Dozier of Moody, Ala.; and defensive end Quincy Rhodes of North Little Rock.

All other players in the class are rated 3-star recruits by 247Sports. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is scheduled to speak to the media about the class at 3 p.m.

Braxton and Hasz are rated among 247Sports’ top 200 recruits, and rank 15th and 10th, respectively, at their positions. Hasz was also recruited by Alabama and hosted Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban for an in-home visit Dec. 8.

Hasz will be joined at Arkansas by his twin brother Dylan, a 3-star safety who also signed Wednesday.

Another 4-star commit to the Razorbacks, tight end Shamar Easter of Ashdown, is not expected to sign until the late signing period in February. Easter recently took an official visit to South Carolina, where his lead recruiter at Arkansas, Dowell Loggains, was hired earlier this month as offensive coordinator.

The Razorbacks have also added a pair of former 4-star high school recruits as transfers — quarterback Jacolby Criswell, a Morrilton native, from North Carolina and offensive tackle Josh Braun from Florida. They are among four transfers signed by Arkansas, alongside former Pittsburgh defensive end John Morgan and receiver Andrew Armstrong from Division II Texas A&M-Commerce.

Transfers do not count toward the rankings of signing classes. The Razorbacks are expected to sign several more transfers during the offseason to replenish a roster that has been spread thin in recent weeks by players opting to transfer elsewhere.

Arkansas’ class is heavy on out-of-state recruits. Rhodes and Bentonville offensive lineman Joey Su’a are the only signees from in-state high school seniors, and Easter would make three.

Texas, with five signees, is the state most heavily represented in this year’s signing class, followed Georgia and Alabama with three players apiece. Nine states are represented overall.

The Razorbacks’ class would have ranked higher if not for some recruits who changed their verbal commitments last weekend. Tight end Jaden Hamm committed to Kansas, defensive lineman Stephen Johnson committed to Auburn and receiver Micah Tease committed to Texas A&M. Hamm and Tease are 4-star recruits, and Johnson is a 3-star recruit.

High School Signees

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 195, Naples, Fla.

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 5-11, 170, Frisco (Lone Star), Texas

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 315, Paris (Harris County), Tenn.

Carson Dean, DE, 6-4, 235, Carrolton (Hebron), Texas

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-3, 195, Moody, Ala.

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 185, McKinney, Texas

Ian Geffrard, OL, 6-6, 350, Mableton (Whitefield Academy), Ga.

Dylan Hasz, S, 5-11, 180, Bixby, Okla.

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 245, Bixby, Okla.

Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 250, Mansfield, Texas

RJ Johnson, ATH, 6-1, 175, McDonough (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), Ga.

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson Valley, Ala.

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis, Ill.

Quincy Rhodes, DE, 6-7, 255, North Little Rock

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss.

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 225, Kennesaw (North Cobb), Ga.

Brad Spence, DE, 6-2, 225, Houston (Klein Forest)

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-4, 320, Bentonville

Dallas Young, CB, 5-11, 185, Gardendale, Ala.

Transfers

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-4, 189, Dallas (Texas A&M-Commerce)

Josh Braun, OT, 6-6, 335, Live Oak, Fla. (Florida)

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 225, Morrilton (North Carolina)

John Morgan, DE, 6-2, 265, Upper Marlboro, Md. (Pittsburgh)