Release Trump tax filings, panel decides in vote





The House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 to release former President Donald Trump's tax returns and the panel revealed Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service failed to audit Trump's tax filings for his first two years in office despite having a program that makes the auditing of sitting presidents mandatory.

Democrats have for more than three years pushed to make Trump's tax returns public, and the documents were finally made available to the Ways and Means Committee late last month after the Supreme Court denied a last attempt by Trump to withhold the records.

The level of detail that will be revealed is uncertain, but lawmakers said they expect it to include returns from 2015-20 of Trump and eight affiliated companies. Some sensitive personal information would be redacted. While an initial report on the committee's work was issued later Tuesday night, the tax returns themselves may not be released for several more days.

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, said in a CNN interview that the committee found that the IRS only started an audit in 2019 -- on the same day the committee first requested the returns. The committee chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., sent a written request April 3, 2019, for the returns.





It wasn't until September 2019 that the IRS began to audit Trump's 2016 tax filings. Audits were on a lag for his 2017-19 filings and never even began for his 2020 submission.

A separate report released by the Joint Committee on Taxation, detailing Trump's reported income and taxes owed, suggested that he paid a relatively modest share of his income to the federal government.





Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., echoed Doggett's claims on MSNBC.

"This is something that the American people should care about," he said. "The American people want to know if the president of the United States is making decisions based on their interests, or the president's own financial self-interests."

Doggett also said the returns showed that there were "tens of millions of dollars in these returns that were claimed without adequate substantiation." It was not possible to immediately verify the Democrats' allegations because the returns have not yet been released to the public.

The committee meeting got underway just after 2 p.m. Tuesday and was immediately moved to a closed session to discuss Trump's tax returns because of the confidential nature of the subject matter. For the sake of transparency, committee members voted by unanimous consent to make public a transcript of the closed session afterward.

Democrats argued that Congress needed to obtain Trump's tax returns to evaluate the effectiveness of annual presidential audits and for the sake of oversight.

Trump -- who broke with a decades-long tradition of presidential candidates and presidents by refusing to make his tax returns public -- has for years claimed that he could not release them while under "routine audit" by the IRS.

Americans were largely in the dark about Trump's relationship with the IRS until October 2018 and September 2020, when The New York Times published two separate series based on leaked tax records.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 articles showed how Trump received the modern equivalent of at least $413 million from his father's real estate holdings, with much of that money coming from what the Times called "tax dodges" in the 1990s.

Trump sued the Times and his niece, Mary Trump, in 2021 for providing the records to the newspaper. In November, Mary Trump asked an appeals court to overturn a judge's decision to reject her claims that her uncle and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement.

The 2020 articles showed that Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018. Trump paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the past 15 years because he generally lost more money than he made.

The articles exposed deep inequities in the U.S. tax code as Trump, a reputed multi-billionaire, paid little in federal income taxes. IRS figures indicate that the average tax filer paid roughly $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than the former president paid.

Details about Trump's income from foreign operations and debt levels were also contained in the tax filings, which the former president derided as "fake news."

Those revelations followed reporting by The Post and other organizations that showed Trump had paid little or no federal income taxes in the earlier years of his career. The Post wrote in its biography, "Trump Revealed," that Trump paid no income taxes in 1978-79, using tax deductions such as real estate depreciation that enabled him to claim a negative income of $3.8 million.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump broke decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax forms to the public. He bragged during a presidential debate that year that he was "smart" because he paid no federal taxes and later claimed he wouldn't personally benefit from the 2017 tax cuts he signed into law that favored people with extreme wealth, asking Americans to simply take him at his word.

Then when former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speculated that Trump might not have paid "any federal income tax for a lot of years" -- which turned out to be the case -- Trump said the government would have "squandered" the money.

During his campaign for president, in which he frequently boasted that he was an extraordinarily wealthy and successful tycoon, Trump said he would release his "beautiful" tax returns to back up his claims. But he said he would not make them public while he was being audited.

'RISES ABOVE POLITICS'

The legal battle between Trump and the Ways and Means Committee played out in the courts for years, continuing even after he left office. But last month, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House committee to examine Trump's tax returns, without stating a reason for denying his request to withhold the records.

"We knew the strength of our case, we stayed the course, followed the advice of counsel, and finally, our case has been affirmed by the highest court in the land," Neal said in a statement then. "Since the Magna Carta, the principle of oversight has been upheld, and today is no different. This rises above politics, and the committee will now conduct the oversight that we've sought for the last three and a half years."

Prosecutors in New York had already obtained access to some Trump-related tax data, and his family business has been the subject of multiple investigations. Still, the returns the committee obtained contain more recent data.

The Manhattan district attorney's office obtained copies of Trump's tax records in February 2021 after a protracted legal fight that included two trips to the Supreme Court.

The office, then led by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., had subpoenaed Trump's accounting firm in 2019, seeking access to eight years of Trump's tax returns and related documents.

The district attorney's office issued the subpoena after Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets. Those allegations are the subject of a fraud lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against Trump and his company in September.

Trump's longtime accountant, Donald Bender, testified at the Trump Organization's recent criminal trial that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years preparing Trump's personal tax returns, said Trump's reported losses from 2009-18 included net operating losses from some of the many businesses he owns through the Trump Organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on tax fraud charges for helping some executives dodge taxes on company-paid perks such as apartments and luxury cars.

The current Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, told The Associated Press in an interview last week that his office's investigation into Trump and his businesses continues.

"We're going to follow the facts and continue to do our job," he said.

NIXON'S TAX RETURNS

The release of Trump's tax information is the most sweeping such action taken by Congress in a half-century. A similar action involving a president has not occurred since 1973, when the IRS turned over President Richard Nixon's tax returns to a congressional committee.

The IRS handed over the Nixon tax returns on the day Congress requested them, a fact noted by House Democrats who were seeking the Trump documents. But Republicans denied any similarity, The Washington Post has reported, noting that Nixon had requested the investigation into his returns, while Trump had fought such a probe.

Trump and his Republican allies have criticized the effort to obtain his tax returns as a partisan attack and warned that Congress making the former president's returns public after he has left office would violate separation of powers.

After the meeting, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the panel, told reporters: "So regrettably, the deed is done. What was clear today is that public disclosure of President Trump's private tax returns has nothing to do with the stated purpose of reviewing the IRS presidential audit process."

Trump has argued that there is little to be gleaned from the tax returns even as he has fought to keep them private.

"You can't learn much from tax returns, but it is illegal to release them if they are not yours!" he complained on his social media network last weekend.

In arguing against the release of the tax records, Trump's legal team said the committee's premise for seeking the information "has nothing to do with funding or staffing issues at the IRS and everything to do with releasing the president's tax information to the public."

Their filing adds: "If allowed to stand, it will undermine the separation of powers and render the office of the presidency vulnerable to invasive information demands from political opponents in the legislative branch."

Still, federal judges have consistently ruled that lawmakers established the "valid legislative purpose" required for disclosure. The Supreme Court's decision late last month came after Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024.

Trump's campaign blasted the committee's vote Tuesday as a politically motivated attack.

"This unprecedented leak by lame-duck Democrats is proof they are playing a political game they are losing," the campaign said in a statement. "If this injustice can happen to President Trump, it can happen to all Americans without cause."

Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee in favor of making Trump's tax returns public have limited time to do so, with Republicans set to take control of the House -- and the committee -- in January.

Information for this article was contributed by Amy B. Wang, Michael Kranish, Azi Paybarah and Robert Barnes of The Washington Post, by Charlie Savage, Emily Cochrane, Stephanie Lai and Alan Rappeport of The New York Times and by Josh Boak, Brian Slodysko, Lisa Mascaro, Meg Kinnard, Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin of The Associated Press.









