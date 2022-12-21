Rogers Planning Commission approves limited storage by bank

ROGERS -- The Rogers Planning Commission on Tuesday gave their approval for a bank to use property near a residential neighborhood for limited storage purposes.

The commission approved the request by First Western Bank for a conditional use permit for limited warehousing and storage uses on 0.6 acres southeast of the intersection of S. 37th and W. Walnut streets south of Cicis Pizza and Pattaya Thai.

Bank employees would visit the storage building three to four times a week or as needed, according to attorney Bill Watkins.

John McCurdy, city development director, said that the storage use would not require a permit if it was at the bank.

A building on the property would store furniture, building materials, office decorations and similar items, according to a report by city staff. An outdoor storage area would store a barbecue grill and flat bed trailer.

A bike trail runs through the southern section of the parcel, which according to staff, signifies the area is intended to promote pedestrian activity.

Hannah Cicioni said that she believed the use would not cause an excessive amount of traffic.

Mark Myers said it would be a nice buffer between residential and commercial uses in the area.

In other business, the council approved a request by Laura and Efren Coello to rezone 1210 S. 45th St. in west Rogers from residential single family zoning to residential office zoning.

Laura Coello said she planned to move and use the property as a design studio.

The council also postponed consideration of a request by El Senor de los Carros for a conditional use permit. The permit would allow the operation of an auto repair shop at 1614 S. 8th St. in the Southgate Shopping Center.

Commissioners voted unanimously on each of the items at Tuesday's meeting. Mandel Samuels was absent.



