Shoats in spotlight

FAYETTEVILLE -- The father of University of Arkansas linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul announced to fans of the Razorbacks on Tuesday his take on the increased playing time for younger players in the Liberty Bowl.

"Razorback Nation you are gonna be PLEASANTLY surprised with this young talent in this Liberty Bowl," Coach Christopher Paul Sr. posted on Twitter.

His son is among the group of younger players whose roles will be substantially increased when the Razorbacks (6-6) take on Kansas (6-6) of the Big 12 on Dec. 28 in Memphis.

Paul got his first start in the regular-season finale at Missouri as senior Bumper Pool was recovering from hip surgery. In that game, he played alongside star junior Drew Sanders, who has since declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the bowl.

That means Paul and true freshman Jordan Crook are in line to start at linebacker against the Jayhawks, with backup from true freshman Mani Powell and redshirt sophomore Jackson Woodard.

Linebacker is just one of multiple positions where young Razorbacks will be tested like never before.

Redshirt freshman Cam Ball, a 6-5, 303-pounder from Atlanta, is slated to get his first start at defensive tackle with Isaiah Nichols having departed with the expectation of entering the transfer portal.

"I mean everybody is eager," Ball said on Tuesday in his first media appearance of the season. "You know we have a lot of people who didn't get a chance to see the field as much or even were just basically on special teams.

"The thing about us on the defensive side of the ball is we always remain hungry. We always want more. Whenever that opportunity comes, our coaches have gotten us prepared. So all the young guys are ready to step up and showcase our talents."

Ball has already done it this season. He led all defensive interior players with 28 tackles, despite having fewer snaps than others. Ball also had 1.5 tackles for 3 yards in losses and 1 quarterback hurry.

"Cam Ball is a great player," Paul said of his teammate. "Highly energized and will run and give you his all every play. Even some times Cam Ball is out there communicating with the D-line on where the checks are.

"I'm very confident in Cam Ball. He made some great plays for us in the regular season.

In the secondary, true freshman nickel back Jaylen Lewis is in the two-deep and targeted for playing time in the bowl, along with classmate Quincey McAdoo, who earned a starting job late in the season and hasn't let it go.

"Man, they got a lot of energy," senior safety Simeon Blair said. "They're running around the field. ... Cam, Crook, Pooh Paul, Jaylen Lewis. There's a lot of guys out there. And you can feel how hungry they are. They really want to go out there and impress and do their best for this school.

"I'm glad to be out there playing beside them because I know they're going to push me to go even harder than I go, and I can push them to do the same."

Paul also had a media session since Sanders declared for the draft. His position on the field and the locker room has had to rise, and he's noted the increased activity for the young guys around him.





"These past two practices, just seeing Crook fly around, seeing Woody [Woodard] and Mani Powell fly around and letting their voices he heard and things like that, it's made me very confident in them," Paul said. "So I feel confident in them, and including even people like Nico Davillier up front, he's been doing a pretty good job. And in the secondary and things like that. So I just feel confident in everybody that's on the field. Everybody's been putting the work in and everybody's confident in their roles."

Another position where youth will rule in the Liberty Bowl is receiver, following the news that junior Jadon Haselwood opted out of the bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft and Ketron Jackson, Warren Thompson and tight end Trey Knox entering the transfer portal.

Senior Matt Landers, who is going through bowl practices, has 44 catches (second on the team to Haselwood's 59) for team highs of 780 yards and 7 touchdowns. After Landers, the next-highest reception total for an Arkansas wideout available for the bowl is 8 catches for 92 yards by redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens, the team's primary punt returner.

Among wideouts after that, it's redshirt freshman Jaedon Wilson (1-2) and true freshman Isaiah Sategna (1-10) in primary positions on the depth chart. Sam Mbake, who has played on a lot of special teams, should also see his game reps go up in Memphis.

Tailbacks Raheim Sanders (28 catches, 271 yards, 2 touchdowns), Rashod Dubinion (9-89, 1) and AJ Green (2-45) are all available for the game, as are tight ends Hudson Henry (2-14) and Nathan Bax (2-5).

Quarterback KJ Jefferson is going to be firing passes on game day to a lot of relatively unfamiliar faces, but he's been working with the younger group in bowl practices.

"I wouldn't say it's difficult, I would say it's more definitely challenging just being able to get the young guys, get more reps than usual, and being out there with me, being out there with the first team and building their confidence up so they know they can go out there and be the best they can be," Jefferson said. "Just being able to get that timing down."