FOOTBALL

ASU names Kilgore as tight ends coach

Arkansas State Coach Butch Jones announced Tuesday afternoon that Logan Kilgore will return to Jonesboro as the Red Wolves' tight end coach. Kilgore, who was an offensive analyst for ASU in 2021, replaces Matt Limegrover, who reportedly departed to serve as Kent State's offensive line coach.

Kilgore spent six combined years in the NFL and CFL after playing three seasons at Middle Tennessee State.

The Rocklin, Calif., native, spent parts of four seasons with three different teams in Canada before joining Jones' initial staff with the Red Wolves. Kilgore served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach this fall at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, coaching No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning -- grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Benton's Wallace transferring to ASU

Running back Zak Wallace, a former Benton standout, announced his transfer to Arkansas State on Twitter late Monday.

In his last two seasons at Tennessee-Martin, the 6-0, 220-pound Martin was twice named to the All-Ohio Valley Conference first team. Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Martin ran for 1,012 yards and 16 touchdowns.

As a senior at Benton in 2018, Wallace logged 1,438 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per carry, and scored 21 touchdowns. That followed a junior season in 2017 when he ran for 1,260 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Wallace, who redshirted in 2019 with the Skyhawks, will arrive in Jonesboro with two years of eligibility remaining.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA announces 2023 schedule

The University of Central Arkansas, in conjunction with the ASUN, announced its 2023 schedule Tuesday.

For the third consecutive season, the ASUN will partner with the Western Athletic Conference, but the partnership "will function in the manner of a single sport conference beginning Jan. 1, 2023," according to the ASUN release. Based on existing commitments, the 2023 schedule will be limited to six conference games.

The Bears open the season with three consecutive road games against Oklahoma State (Sept. 2), the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 9) and North Dakota State (Sept. 16), which will play for the FCS national championship against South Dakota State on Jan. 8.

UCA's first home game and ASUN opener will be Sept. 23 against Abilene Christian, followed by a game at Southern Utah on Sept. 30. The Bears will play consecutive home games against SE Missouri State (Oct. 7) and Stephen F. Austin (Oct. 14) before their first bye week of the season, then will host Tarleton State on Oct. 28. November features a final home game against Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 11), as well road games at North Alabama (Nov. 4) and at Austin Peay (Nov. 18) to close out the season.

Pocahontas coach Charles Baty leaves for Fort Smith Northside

Following eight years at the helm of Pocahontas, head coach Charles Baty is moving on. He was informed Tuesday that he had been hired as the offensive line coach at Fort Smith Northside.

Baty, who is from Van Buren, said a main motivation for the move was to be closer to home. He served as an assistant at Northside from 2002-14.

Pocahontas was 64-29 in Baty's eight seasons.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

UALR's Metcalfe garners conference honor

The Ohio Valley Conference office named University of Arkansas-Little Rock forward Nikki Metcalfe as the league's newcomer of the week Tuesday after recording 17 points and a league-best five blocks Sunday in a win over Arkansas State.

Metcalfe's 17 points came after she scored 13 points at Alabama earlier in the week -- over the two games, the Australian graduate student shot 56% from the field and averaged 5.0 rebounds.

Her five blocks are tied for the fifth-most in a single game in school history, and Metcalfe's honor is the Trojans' third this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Poffenbarger tabbed by SEC

For the third time in the past four weeks, University of Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named the SEC's freshman of the week.

Poffenbarger had her third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in Arkansas' 83-75 victory over Creighton on Saturday. She also had 3 assists and 2 steals in a game-high 38 minutes. Poffenbarger struggled in Tuesday's loss to Oregon, scoring 5 points but grabbing 11 rebounds to go along with 3 assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Before Tuesday's game, Poffenbarger led the team in rebounds (8.3 per game) and was tied with teammate Erynn Barnum for the team lead in blocked shots (15) while averaging 9.2 points per game in 13 starts.

Hawley earns GAC honor again

Junior center Sage Hawley of Harding University was named the Great American Conference women's player of the week Tuesday for the third time this season.

Hawley helped the Bisons extend their winning streak to eight games. She scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in Saturday's 83-65 victory at Henderson State for her conference-leading fifth double-double of the season. She added five assists and four blocked shots.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services