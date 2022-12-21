Super Quiz: Christmas Carols

1. "The little Lord Jesus asleep on the hay."

2. "Brightly shone the moon that night, though the frost was cruel."

3. "On a cold winter's night that was so deep."

4. "The world in solemn stillness lay, to hear the angels sing."

5. "Joyful, all ye nations rise, join the triumph of the skies."

6. "Don we now our gay apparel."

7. "Let every heart prepare Him room, and Heaven and nature sing."

8. "Long lay the world in sin and error pining."

9. "Holy infant so tender and mild."

ANSWERS

1. "Away in a Manger"

2. "Good King Wenceslas"

3. "The First Noel"

4. "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear"

5. "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing"

6. "Deck the Halls"

7. "Joy to the World"

8. "O Holy Night"

9. "Silent Night"