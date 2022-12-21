Three joining state treasurer-elect's staff





State Treasurer-elect Mark Lowery on Wednesday announced that departing Faulkner County Circuit Clerk Crystal Taylor will join the state treasurer's office as chief financial officer.

Taylor has served as circuit clerk since 2017 and made an unsuccessful bid for Faulkner County judge in the May 24 primary, losing to Faulkner County Judge-elect Allen Dodson.

Lowery also announced that the attorney general's chief operating officer Heather McKim will serve as director of communications and Melissa Vance will serve as executive assistant in the treasurer's office.

Vance served in a similar role for more than two years with Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain and Deputy Insurance Commissioner Russ Galbraith.

Lowery, a Republican state representative from Maumelle, will be sworn in as state treasurer on Jan. 10. He is succeeding term-limited Treasurer Dennis Milligan, a Republican from Benton.

Milligan will be sworn in as state auditor on Jan. 10. He will succeed term-limited state Auditor Andrea Lea, a Republican from Russellville.



