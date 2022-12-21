Trash service in WH up $2.25

In January, about 2,070 Waste Management Inc. customers in White Hall will notice a $2.25 increase for trash pickup service on their monthly bill.

This raises the old rate of $12.50 per month to $14.75, said Mayor Noel Foster, who worked with Waste Management to keep the increase at a minimum.

"During negotiations, Waste Management said, 'We have to go higher,'" he said.

Foster said of the increase, "It was a reasonable ask," because of the higher cost of doing business; for example, the company is now paying more for fuel, equipment and other needs.

Jamie Vernon, Waste Management's public sector manager for Arkansas, agreed.

"He's [Foster] not wrong," Vernon said. "The little things have really added up."

Although the contract has not been formally signed, the city and Waste Management have agreed on the rate hike, Foster said.

The Houston, Tex.-based company serves White Hall, as well as about 230 other locations in Arkansas.

THE BILLING DETAILS

There will be a $2 rate increase for Waste Management collection service and a billing charge of 25 cents to cover the monthly billing cost, appearing on customers' Hardin Public Water Authority or Liberty Utilities Co. bills, Foster said.

A customer's utility bill also includes service charges for water and sewer, but these are listed separately from Waste Management's collection services.

Neither Hardin nor Liberty were involved in Waste Management's decision to increase their rates or will profit from the increase, other than the 25 cent stipend to help cover the monthly billing costs, Foster said.

As well, Foster said, "White Hall doesn't profit from trash service."

This rate increase only impacts White Hall residents.

COLLECTION SERVICES INCLUDE

"I didn't want to have to announce a rate increase, but we still have the cheapest trash collection rates in Jefferson County. At $3.68 a week, it's a bargain," Foster said.

Vernon said, "The city of White Hall's residential waste collection, transportation, and disposal rates include residential cart content trash collection and limited bulk item collection."

Rate considerations include a number of variable factors "including but not limited to the scope of services being provided, residential housing density, number of homes in the service area, drive time and disposal prices," Vernon said.

Because Waste Management's service area in White Hall is relatively concentrated and includes only one pickup day, Foster said, the city is better able to keep its Waste Management costs low.

The city's Wednesday collection doesn't include Waste Management's recycling service but includes bulk and large item curbside pickup.