Trojans rebound to put away Bears

Tuesday night was all about second chances for the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's basketball team. Whether it was offensive rebounds or a second shot at their Governor's I-40 Showdown rival, the Trojans made good on those opportunities.

UALR used its 14 second-chance points to defeat the University of Central Arkansas 75-66 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Trojans (4-8) fell 82-71 on Nov. 14 in Conway in the first meeting between the teams. UALR Coach Darrell Walker said he saw a different squad against UCA (5-7) on Tuesday.

"It's night and day," Walker said. "I thought we were a smarter basketball team. We took care of the basketball. We rebounded the basketball on both ends of the court."

UALR shot 38% from the field. In most games, that wouldn't be enough to pull out a nine-point win, but the Trojans made their mark on the offensive glass to create extra chances.

They totaled 15 offensive rebounds, turning those into the 14 second-chance points.

"Thirty-eight percent is not a great percentage, but those offensive rebounds, the second chance points were big man," Walker said, "You know, 14 second-chance points, that was the game right there."

The duo of Myron Gardner and DeAntoni Gordon was a large part of that effort. They combined for 23 rebounds, nine of which came on the offensive end.

Conversely, UCA grabbed nine offensive boards and scored six points off of them. UALR's plus-10 rebounding advantage was something UCA Coach Anthony Boone thought hurt his team throughout the game, especially in the first half.

"I felt that really the first half was what lost us the game," Boone said. "... I thought the first half was really what lost the game because if we could have controlled the glass in the first half, I think we could have built a nice lead. It would have been very similar to the game at home [against UALR] where we could have just massaged that till the end.

"We just came out and weren't tough enough, and Little Rock was. They were very hungry and certainly wanted to get this win. They fought really hard, and we couldn't withstand it."

UCA started the game with a 7-2 run. It started the second half with a 10-4 spurt to take a 37-36 lead after trailing at halftime. Walker said he was impressed by how his team responded throughout to UCA's attempts to take control.

"I knew it was gonna be a dogfight back and forth," Walker said. "I thought we kind of relaxed a little bit on the defensive side of the ball, and they went up a few points. Then we buckled down again and were able to take control of the game."

Gardner led UALR with 17 points. His 10 second-half points, alongside 9 from D.J. Smith, helped to maintain and eventually extend the Trojans' lead.

Smith, a sophomore from North Little Rock, hit a three-pointer with 1:56 remaining to extend UALR's lead to 68-62. The Trojans would not allow the Bears to be within six points for the remainder of the game.

"He hadn't been playing great coming up to that point, but he just kept banging away and kept digging in and that was a clutch shot he made," Walker said. "He won a championship at North Little Rock ... he's led a team to a championship, so he knows how to win and he's not afraid of a moment."

Camren Hunter led UCA with 17 points, followed by 16 by Collin Cooper. Eddy Kayouloud chipped in 15 for the Bears.