Turner learning on the fly

FAYETTEVILLE -- New University of Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner is taking a crash course in learning the Kendal Briles offense, as he will be on the 10-man staff for the Liberty Bowl against Kansas on Dec. 28 in Memphis.

The offense at Stanford, where Turner worked the past 13 years, employed two- and three-tight end sets as much as any team in the nation with a stream of NFL-level players at that position. Now Turner is trying to fast track the Briles offense and help Arkansas establish its Tight End U credentials as the Cardinal did.

"It's like learning a new language," Turner said. "All the words mean the same things, you've just got to figure out what those words are. Like a lot of the stuff we did last year schematically, it's just different ways of getting to it.

"At Stanford we were a huddle team. Everything on the wrist bands. Everything was detailed. We had checks at the line of scrimmage and things like that. Here, a lot of stuff, you're going tempo, you're going fast with it. So I'm learning how things are called and what formation, what's talking to us."

Turner said being involved in bowl practices is helping him learn the system faster than if he was studying it on his own or with Briles on a dry erase board.

"The speed which I'm learning the offense, it could not be done if there were not these practices," he said. "I'm learning it really fast. The guys are a big help. It would have been almost all recruiting at this point instead of learning the offense."

During practices since his arrival, one tight end is in on the play, another is in Turner's ear.

"One's in, the other one's standing by me, telling me what the signals are and telling me what the plays are, what's going on," he said. "I would have really struggled without them."

Junior tight end Hudson Henry said the learning curve in Briles' no-huddle, tempo system is a sharp one.

"I think it's definitely weird for him [Turner] to come in during bowl prep and try to learn the entire offense, because it's definitely something that's very challenging," Henry said.

"But he's picked it up pretty fast. During practice we stand over there and we help him with the signals and we help him with what's going on, and we walk him through our technique. What route we're running or whatever it is. He's picked up on it pretty fast. He's done a very good job of that."

Top units

The Razorbacks ran fastball starts during Tuesday's indoor practice, giving an idea what their starting units might look like in the Liberty Bowl.

Running a four-man front, the defense featured tackles Cam Ball and Terry Hampton, ends Landon Jackson and Jashaud Stewart, linebackers Chris Paul Jr. and Jordan Crook, cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern and Quincey McAdoo, and defensive backs Simeon Blair, Latavious Brini and Hudson Clark.

The top offense featured wideouts Matt Landers, Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson working with tight end Nathan Bax, tailback AJ Green, quarterback KJ Jefferson and center Beaux Limmer, flanked by guards Ty'Kieast Crawford and Brady Latham, and tackles Dalton Wagner and Luke Jones. Top rusher Raheim Sanders, who often gets a breather during fastball starts, was on hand and with the starters during the ensuing period.

The second defense featured ends Zach Williams and Jordan Domineck, tackles Marcus Miller and Nico Davillier, linebackers Mani Powell and Jackson Woodard, corners Malik Chavis and Anthony Brown, and defensive backs Jayden Johnson, Jaylen Lewis and Trent Gordon.

On offense, quarterback Cade Fortin oversaw a unit that featured tailback Rashod Dubinion, tight end Hudson Henry, wideouts Sam Mbake, Isaiah Sategna and Harper Cole, and center Marcus Henderson flanked by E'Marion Harris and Andrew Chamblee on the right and Patrick Kutas and Devon Manuel on the left.

Leach remembered

Coach Sam Pittman and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek attended the memorial service for former Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach held Tuesday in Starkville, Miss.

Leach, 61, died on Dec. 12 of complications from a heart condition.

Pittman's Razorbacks were 2-1 against Leach's Bulldogs.

"What a wonderful guy," Pittman said last week. "I really enjoyed our conversations. Our thoughts and prayers are out to his family and the Mississippi State fans, players and all the people he affected in his life and certainly his family."

The Razorbacks held an early practice Tuesday to enable Pittman and Yurachek to attend the service, which began at 1 p.m.

"So we can go give the man and his family the respect they certainly deserve," Pittman said. "Just a wonderful, wonderful person. I sure was glad he was in my life."

Decisions

Sam Pittman has suggested a large handful of upperclassmen who have their bonus years remaining were likely to return in 2023, but there have been few who have committed to that publicly. One of the seniors who was thought to be a good candidate to come back, left tackle Luke Jones of Pulaski Academy, is apparently going to begin his professional career after the Liberty Bowl, Pittman said late last week.

Two more Central Arkansas products who still have a year of eligibility remaining were on a video conference on Tuesday and both safety Simeon Blair and tight end Hudson Henry were noncommittal about their plans in 2023.

Henry, a redshirt junior, and Blair, a former walk-on and fifth-year senior, both went through senior day activities prior to the Hogs' 42-27 win over No. 14 Ole Miss.

"I haven't really thought too much about it," Blair said. "I'm really focused on Kansas, making sure I'm doing everything for myself and my teammates to help us play our very best on this last game to end this season out the right way."

Henry, who redshirted as a true freshman, also isn't certain what course he'll take after the bowl game.

"For right now, I'm just focused on playing the bowl game and winning," Henry said. "Just focused on practicing and trying to get ready for Kansas. That's something I want to focus on whenever the offseason comes."

Big brother

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols, who started all 12 regular-season games, announced he's entering the transfer portal and won't play in the Liberty Bowl.

Nichols' departure means redshirt freshman Cam Ball will likely start against Kansas.

"It was kind of unfortunate that Isaiah had left us," said Ball, who has played every game off the bench and has 28 tackles. "He hasn't been nothing but a big brother to me and a leader, and he has taught me a lot of things since I got on campus. So I'm very grateful for him and his time with me."

Transfers

Three former Razorbacks announced their commitments to new schools on Tuesday, highlighted by tight end Trey Knox's not-so-surprising decision to sign with South Carolina.

The move will reunite the senior with one year of eligibility remaining due to the covid-19 season with tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, who is now the Gamecocks Coach Shane Beamer's offensive coordinator, and the position coach who recruited him to Arkansas. South Carolina wide receivers coach Justin Stepp joined Beamer's original staff in 2021 in a move that brought him back to his hometown.

Knox had 26 catches for 296 yards and 5 touchdowns this season and 81 receptions for 892 yards and 9 touchdowns in four seasons with the Razorbacks.

Ex-Hog receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. also announced his intention to sign with Baylor in his home state of Texas, and defensive back Khari Johnson announced his plan to sign with Boston College in his home town of Boston.