Two charged in Little Rock after shooting kills boy





LITTLE ROCK -- Police have arrested Daryl Jones, 18, and Tamarion Jones, 15, in connection with the Sunday homicide of a juvenile male.

Both were charged with capital murder, according to a tweet from the department.

Officers responded Sunday just after 9 p.m. to a call of "shots fired" near Torey Pines Drive.

Upon arrival, police discovered the juvenile male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim died of his injuries after being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Monday tweet, both suspects were arrested after interviewing witnesses and viewing surveillance..



