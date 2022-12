Arrests

Springdale

• David Guillermo, 26, of Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with assault. Guillermo was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Melanie Phillips-Wilmouth, 33, of 2055 N. Juneway Terrace in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with financial identity fraud. Phillips-Wilmouth was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.