War kept going

Editor, The Commercial:

I always enjoy the occasional glance back at those glorious days of yore, the Watergate era, when presidential criminals were driven from office and had the semi-decency to skulk off and sulk somewhere out-of-sight.

But I digress. The writer of the column recalls many things from 1972, but oddly, stated the following: "Nixon parted it when he ended the Vietnam War and brought home POWs..."

This did not ring true to me. Nixon of course had lied when he said he would end the war, which was only a statement he made to secure his election in 1968, and then used it again in 1972, of course, to get re-elected, unfortunately, defeating an actual war hero, Sen. George McGovern, who only won one state, Massachusetts, home to all those highly educated citizens.

Only when Nixon was forced to resign, and was replaced by VP Gerald Ford, did the war come to an end. You can look it up. It was 1975. Nixon had bailed out in August 1974.

Jack W. Hill,

Bismarck