Little Rock mayor names interim police Chief Heath Helton as department's next leader

Interim Little Rock Police Department Chief Heath Helton has been named as the new permanent police chief for the city. The announcement was made by Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in a late morning news conference on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, then-interim police Chief Wayne Bewley announced he would step down from his role on Dec. 2. Bewley, who will retire at the end of the year after 36 years with the department, had accepted another job, Scott said in a previous statement.

Assistant Chief Heath Helton took over as interim chief as the search for a permanent replacement for Humphrey continued, Scott said.

Helton applied in July to become the city's next police chief, joining 20 others who submitted applications to lead the department after the May resignation of former Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

A longtime Little Rock officer, Helton in March was promoted from major to fill one of the department's three assistant chief positions after the resignation of Hayward Finks.

Since 1996, Helton has worked for the Little Rock Police Department, first as an officer and later as a detective, sergeant and lieutenant.

Helton graduated from J.A. Fair High School in 1991; he later completed additional degree programs at Central Baptist College, Liberty University and the FBI National Academy, according to his application.

[Video not showing? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBF-IGNntXw]

On Tuesday, a roughly $315 million budget for 2023 that includes raises to police officers, firefighters and 911 communications personnel was approved at a meeting of the Little Rock Board of Directors.

The new money for first responders comes as the Little Rock Police Department faces a stubbornly high number of officer vacancies and a spike in reported homicides.

Also getting raises are non-uniformed, full-time city workers, who are set to receive a 3.5% across-the-board pay increase.

