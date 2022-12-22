Analyst: Arkansas has balanced class





CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming believes the University of Arkansas signed a well-balanced recruiting class with several players worthy of being the top signee.

"I would say there's eight or nine guys that could be considered the number one guy," Lemming said.

Lemming, who started covering national recruiting in 1978, rates Arkansas' class No. 20 nationally and 9th in the SEC. Alabama finished at top of his rankings with Georgia at No. 2, LSU at No. 6 and Tennessee at No. 10.

He has Florida at No. 11, Texas A&M at No.15, South Carolina at No. 16 and Auburn at No. 18.

Lemming is extremely high on quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb and his 4-star plus prospect ranking reflects that.

"He's one I would consider as one of the top one, two or three guys in the class," Lemming said. "I think he has terrific ability. I think he has the potential to be a Heisman candidate in three years or so. He has that kind of ability."

Running back Isaiah Augustave, 6-2, 205, of Naples, Fla. was a consensus 3-star recruit when he pledged to the Hogs in June. He saw his stock rise afterwards with two recruiting services listing him as a 4-star prospect, the same as Lemming.

"He has good size, great vision, great balance," Lemming said. "He has All-American type ability which he didn't show until this year. He's a diamond in the rough."

He compares 4-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 245 of Bixby, Okla., to one of college football's elite players.

"I think he's one of the best tight ends in the country," Lemming said. "Kind of reminds you of [Georgia's] Brock Bowers because he's very athletic That's a major get for Arkansas."

Lemming likes Arkansas' three offensive linemen headed up by 4-star Luke Brown

"As far as the offensive lineman, he's the best one right now technically," Lemming said. "He makes few mistakes. He's All-State two years running now. He has big time ability."

Brown, 6-6, 320, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County plans to enroll at Arkansas in January as does Singleton and Hasz.

He calls 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 180, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star "a quick twitch athlete."

Lemming believes North Little Rock's Quincy Rhodes, 6-6, 250, can develop into a top SEC defensive end.

"I think Quincy could be a pass rushing whiz because he looked thin at 240 last year." said Lemming, who rates Rhodes a 4-star recruit. "He has a great frame and could probably weigh about 280. He's got the length and the explosive first step you look for at the edge."

Offensive line signee and 3-star Paris Patterson, 6-5, 340, of East St. Louis (Ill.) High School and his teammate and 4-star Alabama signee Miles McVay, 6-6, 358, gave the Flyers one of the most imposing offensive tackle combinations in the nation.

"I've thought Paris may have the most potential," Lemming said. "He maybe wasn't as consistent as Miles but seems to be more athletic."

Lemming rates the Hogs' three linebackers, Carson Dean, 6-4, 230, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, Alex Sanford, 6-1, 230, of Oxford, Miss., and Brad Spence, 6-2, 225, of Houston Klein Forest 3-star plus prospects,

"He's a linebacker that could play defensive end," Lemming said of Spence. "I like him more as an outside linebacker. He can run and he hit. He's known for his run stopping ability."

Braxton, Patterson, Dean and Spence plan to enroll at Arkansas in January.



