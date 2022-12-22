Wind chill warning, winter weather advisory in effect for Central Arkansas, forecasters say

Winter weather advisories and wind chill warnings are in effect for Central Arkansas ahead of an arctic front expected to hit the state Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The front will pass through the state during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday and last until Sunday, bringing the coldest air the state has seen since February 2021, the weather service said.

The weather service has also declared winter weather advisories in effect for northern portions of the state, wind chill warnings expanded to cover parts of western Arkansas, and wind chill advisories in effect for the remainder of the state.

Lows are predicted to be in the single digits and teens Thursday, with the temperature in Central Arkansas dipping to around 5 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow is predicted for northern into Central Arkansas. The highest amounts of snow will likely be over northern parts of the state, with 1-2 inches possible.

Wind chill values of negative 20 degrees are possible over northern Arkansas on Friday morning. Wind chill values will be below zero elsewhere, with lows in the single digits and teens. According to the weather service, wind gusts as high as 35 mph are expected Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens throughout the state.





Gallery: National Weather Service graphics





Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid-30s, and some parts of the state will finally climb above freezing on Sunday -- Christmas Day.

The cold weather could also create hazardous travel conditions, according to forecasters.

The weather service says a flash freeze is a “real concern” Thursday as temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in just about an hour or two behind the front.

“This will result in any moisture on the ground or on roads freezing almost instantaneously,” the weather service said. “This could result in hazardous driving conditions. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to flash freezing.”

Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said crews had been pre-treating roads by applying salt brine, a salt and water mixture, to roads in the central, and especially the northern parts of the state, since Monday ahead of possible snow accumulation.

"We've got personnel ready, supplies ready, everything's checked out and we're already ready," he said.

Passengers flying out of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock are advised to download apps offered by their airlines to see the latest information on their flights, said Shane Carter, spokesman for the airport.

Some cold weather safety tips include dressing in layers and limiting time outside, bringing all pets inside, bringing plants in containers inside if possible, and allowing hot and cold water to drip from faucets to avoid freezing pipes.

For more information on how to be safe during the cold, people can go to the American Red Cross website.



Read more about winter weather in Arkansas

• Strong winds, snowy weather could spell trouble for Arkansas travelers before Christmas

• Take our winter safety quiz » arkansasonline.com/wintersafetyquiz/

• ARDOT winter weather map » idrivearkansas.com

Information to this article was contributed by Will Langhorne and Bill Bowden of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.