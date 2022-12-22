Area braces for extreme cold weather, bad driving conditions today, Friday

A cold-weather blast is expected to hit the area today into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Benton and Washington counties are under a wind chill warning from 6 a.m. this morning to noon Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Winds chills could be between -20 and -25.

The two-county area also is under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. today.

The Weather Service predicts there will be freezing rain and sleet before 7 a.m. today followed by snow. The temperature will fall throughout the day with wind-chill values between -8 and -18. Winds could gust could be as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. There could be snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Tonight's low will be around -4. It will be sunny and cold with a high near 12 Friday, according to the Weather Service.

Benton County facilities and circuit courts will be closed today due to inclement weather. Emergency and public service departments will respond to emergency and weather-related calls. Online services are available on the county website -- bentoncountyar.gov, according to a county news release.

Due to inclement weather, the University of Arkansas campus will be closed today. All on-campus operations, including Razorback Transit, Mullins Library, the Arkansas Union, and University Recreation/HPER will be closed, according to the university website.

Washington County announced late Wednesday county offices will not open before 10 a.m. today and may not open at all.

"Due to the impending inclement weather expected to impact driving conditions, roads, and bridges in the early hours of Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, all Washington County Courthouses and buildings will delay opening until 10 a.m.," Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood said in the announcement. "Should conditions warrant closing buildings all day, an announcement will be made prior to the delayed opening."

Ozark Transit operations for today and Friday have been suspended, the service announced Wednesday afternoon. The bus service will be closed on Saturday for the Christmas holiday.

"We are prepared to run, but due to current or developing inclement weather, bus service is on hold until travel is deemed safe by ORT operations," the service said in a news release. "Please plan for alternate transportation."

Benton County officials advise the public to be ready for dangerous driving conditions beginning today. The county advises the public not to travel, as vehicles will struggle in the extreme cold and high wind could result in whiteout conditions.

Flash freezing is a potential for today and Friday and could result in ice on roads, according to a county release.

Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The Benton County Road Department treated county roads and bridges Tuesday and Wednesday with a salt brine mixture.

In Washington County, Lester said the county doesn't treat roads and bridges before a weather event, but has a plan based on past winter weather.

If people must venture outdoors during extreme cold, they should dress in layers. Exposed skin should be covered to reduce risk of frostbite or hypothermia.

Emma Velastegui, public relations and volunteer coordinator for the Salvation Army-Northwest Arkansas Area Command, said the normal capacity of the Fayetteville shelter is 12 men and eight women, with one family dormitory. During extreme cold weather, the shelter's capacity is increased to house an additional 13 men and 11 women.

"Once we are full, we send the overflow to Genesis Church," Velastegui said. "During the day, guests may go to the warming center at 7Hills. If for some reason 7Hills is closed, we will remain open during the day."

The Salvation Army's Bentonville shelter has a normal capacity of 20 men and 10 women, with three family apartments, she said. The Bentonville shelter's expanded cold weather capacity is an additional 18 men and 10 women.

If the temperature stays below 34 during the day, the shelters will remain open, she said.

Emergency warming shelters will also be open at the 7Hills Homeless Center and at Genesis Church in Fayetteville, according to Mike Williams, CEO of 7Hills. Those emergency shelters will be open when the wind chill temperature is 15 degrees or below, Williams said. The plan is to have those shelters open tonight through Sunday, he said.

Cold weather sheltering systems in Fayetteville generally open once outdoor temperatures reach a wind chill temperature of 15 degrees or colder. Anyone in need of shelter should call 211 for information on available locations and transportation to shelters, according to information posted on the city website.

Fayetteville provides funding to area organizations that specialize in delivering emergency assistance to unsheltered community members during extreme cold weather. This includes daytime warming centers, overnight shelters, food, clothing, access to bathrooms and more. 7Hills, Genesis Church, New Beginnings and NWA Continuum of Care work together to meet critical needs during cold weather emergencies.

Cassi Lapp, Bella Vista's communications director, said the city doesn't have warming centers, but if someone is in need, the city would assist them at any of its four fire stations.

The Salvation Army Fort Smith warming center is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday at 301 N. Sixth St. It also has a continually running, overnight shelter at 504 N. D St. that opens every day after 5 p.m.

The Riverview Hope Campus at 301 S. E St. opens to anyone in need when the weather gets below 32 degrees. Next Step Homeless Services is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 123 N. Sixth St.