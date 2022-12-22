Arkansas class of 2023 profiles

Arkansas signed 19 high school prospects to national letters of intents on Wednesday and the class is ranked as high as No. 18 nationally and as low as No. 22.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network ranks the class No. 20 in the nation.

QB MALACHI SINGLETON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 220 pounds

SCHOOL Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 44 quarterback in the nation, No. 69 prospect in Georgia. ESPN.COM (****) No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the nation, No. 33 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 15 quarterback, No. 242 overall prospect in the nation, No. 23 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (****+)

STATS As a senior, completed 22 of 43 passes, 1 touchdown, rushed for 197 yards, 1 touchdown, As a junior, completed 166 of 221 passes for 2,316 yards, 24 touchdowns, rushed for 1,018 yards, 25 touchdowns. As a sophomore, completed 127 of 193 passes for 1,619 yards, 15 touchdowns, rushed for 1,091 yards, 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Played two games as senior before having foot surgery. … Named Cobb County Offensive Player of the Year as a junior. … Named the 3-7A Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore. … Teammate of Arkansas freshman receiver Sam M’bake during 2021 season … Recruited by offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Central Florida, Georgia, Miami, Louisville, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina State

RB ISAIAH AUGUSTAVE

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 205 pounds

SCHOOL Naples, Fla.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 25 running back in the nation, No. 65 prospect in Florida. ESPN.COM (****) No. 22 running back, 293 overall prospect, No. 63 prospect in Florida. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 6 running back, No. 174 overall prospect in the nation, No. 38 prospect in Florida. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, rushed 110 times for 1,061 yards, 11 touchdowns. As a junior, rushed 109 times for 950 yards, 16 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY Helped the Golden Eagles to the Class 6A-Region 4 semifinals as a junior. … Reportedly runs 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 350 bench press, 405 squat, 295 power clean. … Reporting to Arkansas after spring semester … Recruited by running backs coach Jimmy Smith.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Missouri, Louisville and Utah

WR DAVION DOZIER

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 195 pounds

SCHOOL Moody, Ala.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (****) No. 47 wide receiver in the nation, No. 18 prospect in Alabama. ESPN.COM (***) No. 120 wide receiver in the nation, No. 31 prospect in Alabama. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 66 wide receiver in the nation, No. 20 prospect in Alabama. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS As a senior, 59 catches for 1,325 yards, 19 touchdowns, 1 two-pt. conversion. As a junior, 51 catches for 833 yards,12 touchdowns. As sophomore, 39 receptions for 573 yards, 6 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester. … Recruited by receivers coach Kenny Guiton and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. … Played in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Tennessee, Duke, South Carolina and Maryland

OL LUKE BROWN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-6, 320 pounds

SCHOOL Paris (Tenn.) Henry County

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 50 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 17 prospect in Tennessee. ESPN.COM (****) No. 22 interior offensive lineman, No. 252 overall prospect in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Tennessee. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 27 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 13 prospect in Tennessee. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS 140 pancake blocks

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Kicked an extra point this season when starting kicker was injured. … Led team to Class 5A stats semifinals as a junior and senior. … 275 bench press, 285 power clean, 450 squat. … Recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Auburn, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee and Mississippi State

OL PARIS PATTERSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 340 pounds

SCHOOL East St. Louis, Ill.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 148 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 36 prospect in Illinois. ESPN.COM (***) No. 24 offensive guard in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Illinois. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 33 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Illinois. TOM LEMMING (***+)

STATS Helped team average 252 rushing yards per game as a senior.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Earned offers from Arkansas and LSU after impressing at on-campus camps. … Led Flyers to second state title in past four years, the school’s 10th. … Played at 370 pounds as a junior. … Played in U.S. Army All-American game. … Recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER LSU, Iowa State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Tulane and Miami (Ohio)

OL JOEY SU’A

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 331 pounds

SCHOOL Bentonville

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 125 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 58 offensive guard in the nation, No. 6 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 82 interior offensive lineman in the nation, No. 8 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS Graded 86%, 56 knockdown blocks, no sacks allowed as a senior.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Moved to Arkansas from California during summer after sophomore year for his mother’s work in logistics in Walmart’s E-commerce. … Cousin Damien Mama was a three-year starter for Southern Cal as an offensive guard. … Mother’s cousin JuJu Smith-Schuster is a receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs. … Invited to play in the Polynesian Bowl. … Recruited by offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oregon, Georgia, Michigan State, Maryland, Fresno State and BYU

TE LUKE HASZ

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-3, 245

SCHOOL Bixby, Okla.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (****) No. 19 tight end in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Oklahoma. ESPN.COM (****) No. 3 tight end-H, No. 87 overall prospect in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Oklahoma. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 9 tight end, No. 182 overall prospect in the nation, No. 4 prospect in Oklahoma. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, 35 catches for 597 yards, 9 touchdowns. As a junior, 33 catches for 436 yards, 2 touchdowns. Recorded 32 catches for 703 yards and 9 touchdowns as a sophomore

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Sister Jenna and aunt Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates. … Mother Stacy Fargo Hasz played tennis at Tulsa and Northeastern (Okla.) State. … Father Darren played football at Tulsa. … Helped lead Bixby to the Oklahoma 6A-II state championship as a junior and senior. … Twin brother of safety signee Dylan Hasz. … Recruited by former tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Florida State, Southern Cal, Kansas, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State

DL IAN GEFFRARD

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 370 pounds

SCHOOL Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 88 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 112 prospect in Georgia. ESPN.COM (***) No. 56 offensive guard in the nation, No. 84 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 53 offensive tackle in the nation, No. 75 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS As a senior, 43 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 1 recovered fumble. Recorded 37 tackles as a junior.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester.… Officially visited Boston College and Auburn. … 380 bench press, 470 squat. … Played in U.S. Army All-American game. … Recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech

DL KALEB JAMES

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 260 pounds

SCHOOL Mansfield, Texas

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 84 defensive lineman in the nation, No. 141 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 40 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 101 prospect in Texas. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 72 defensive lineman in the nation, No. 107 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, 82 tackles, 34 quarterback hurries, 11.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, 2 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 1 blocked FG. As a junior, recorded 105 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 36 quarterback hurries, 5 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester. … 325 bench press, 405 squat, 500 deadlift. … Favorite NFL player is TJ Watt. … Recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Minnesota, Arizona and Baylor

DL QUINCY RHODES

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-6, 250 pounds

SCHOOL North Little Rock

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 51 edge rusher in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 60 defensive end in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 36 edge rusher in the nation, No. 2 prospect in Arkansas. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, 84 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hurries, 1 deflected pass, 1 recovered fumble.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester. … 350 bench press, 435 squat. … Played in U.S. Army All-American game….recruited by defensive line coach Deke Adams.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Oklahoma, Kansas State and Memphis.

LB CARSON DEAN

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-4, 230 pounds

SCHOOL Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 110 edge rusher in the nation, No. 208 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 29 outside linebacker in the nation, No. 75 prospect in Texas. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 76 edge rusher in the nation, No. 129 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (***+)

STATS As a senior, 85 tackles, 6 quarterback hurries, 21 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 blocked kicks. Recorded 86 tackles, 10 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles and 1 interception that was returned for a touchdown as a junior.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Ran the second leg of the school’s 400-meter relay team and recorded a 10.71-second split. … Ran a 22.1-second split on a leg of the 800 relay. … Recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska and Indiana

LB ALEX SANFORD

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 230 pounds

SCHOOL Oxford, Miss.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 94 linebacker in the nation, No. 24 prospect in Mississippi. ESPN.COM (***) No. 34 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 19 prospect in Mississippi. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 60 linebacker in the nation, No.10 prospect in Mississippi. TOM LEMMING (***+)

STATS As a senior, 104 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7 quarterback hurries, 9 sacks, 2 recovered fumbles, 3 forced fumbles, 1 pass breakup. Recorded 131 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles and 2 blocked punts as a junior.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester. … Played in U.S. Army All-American game in Frisco, Texas. … Played in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. Helped lead Oxford to the Class 6A North state title as a sophomore. … Recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Ole Miss, Tennessee, Memphis, South Alabama and Jackson State

LB BRAD SPENCE

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 225 pounds

SCHOOL Houston Klein Forest

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 103 edge rusher in the nation, No. 207 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 26 inside linebacker in the nation, No. 129 prospect in Texas. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 121 linebacker in the nation, No. 207 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (***+)

STATS As a senior, 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, 2 recovered fumbles, recorded 72 tackles, 11 for lost yardage, 1.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups and 1 recovered fumble as a junior.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … 350 bench press, 530 squat despite not lifting weights until freshman year. … Also expected to play as an edge rusher at Arkansas. … Recorded 10.94 seconds in the 100 meters in the spring. … Named District 15-6A Defensive MVP. … Recruited by linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Texas, Arizona State, Louisville, California, Duke, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin

DB JAYLON BRAXTON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 180 pounds

SCHOOL Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (****) No. 8 cornerback, No. 53 overall prospect in the nation, No. 9 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (****) No. 30 cornerback, No. 217 overall prospect in the nation, No. 34 prospect in Texas. 247 SPORTS (****) No. 12 cornerback, No. 141 overall prospect in the nation, No. 26 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, 27 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 10 pass breakups, 5 interceptions, blocked field goal, 41 catches for 566 yards, 6 touchdowns, 8 punt returns for 109 yards, 1 touchdown, 4 kickoff returns for 130 yards. As a junior, recorded 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Named the District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior. … Recorded 10.83 seconds in 100 meters, 21.92 in 200. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Penn State

DB DALLAS YOUNG

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 185 pounds

SCHOOL Gardendale, Ala.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 60 cornerback in the nation, No. 23 prospect in Alabama. ESPN.COM (***) No. 50 cornerback in the nation, No. 24 prospect in Alabama. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 51 cornerback in the nation, No. 26 prospect in Alabama. TOM LEMMING (***+)

STATS As a senior, 70 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble. As a junior, 60 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble and 2 blocked punts

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Committed to Hogs to honor his great-grandmother Elizabeth Pettway on her birthday. … Played in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Penn State, Colorado and West Virginia

DB RJ JOHNSON

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 182 pounds

SCHOOL McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 99 safety in the nation, No. 109 prospect in Georgia. ESPN.COM (***) No. 100 athlete in the nation, No. 108 prospect in Georgia. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 64 athlete in the nation, No. 78 prospect in Georgia. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS As a senior, 56 tackles, 2 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble, 1 recovered fumble, 32 receptions for 486 yards, 5 touchdowns. Recorded 40 tackles, 15 pass breakups and 3 interceptions, and scoring 7 touchdowns as a junior.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Plans to major in business. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida, LSU, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Ole Miss and South Carolina

DB CHRISTIAN FORD

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-0, 185 pounds

SCHOOL McKinney, Texas

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 64 safety in the nation, No. 116 prospect in Texas. ESPN.COM (***) No. 56 safety in the nation, No. 139 prospect in Texas. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 66 safety in the nation, No. 114 prospect in Texas. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS As a senior, 34 tackles, 1 quarterback hurry, 2 pass breakups.

NOTEWORTHY Reporting after spring semester. … Missed first six games of senior season due to injury. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER TCU, Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, SMU, Minnesota, Illinois and Kansas

DB TJ METCALF

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-1, 185 pounds

SCHOOL Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 88 safety in the nation, No. 36 prospect in Alabama. ESPN.COM (***) No. 51 safety in the nation, No. 36 prospect in Alabama. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 49 safety in the nation, No. 25 prospect in Alabama. TOM LEMMING (****)

STATS As a senior, 65.5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 10 pass breakups, 1 recovered fumble, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interceptions, 4 catches for 91 yards, 2 touchdowns.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Brother Tevis is a 2024 cornerback with an Arkansas offer. … Recruited by cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman and special teams coordinator Scott Fountain.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Florida State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Mississippi State and Virginia Tech

DB DYLAN HASZ

HEIGHT/WEIGHT 5-11, 175 pounds

SCHOOL Bixby, Okla.

STAR STATUS

ON3.COM (***) No. 77 athlete in the nation, No. 18 prospect in Oklahoma. ESPN.COM (***) No. 126 safety in the nation, No. 21 prospect in Oklahoma. 247 SPORTS (***) No. 128 safety in the nation, No. 20 prospect in Oklahoma. TOM LEMMING (***)

STATS As a senior, 43 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 9 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble. As a junior, 24 catches for 193 yards. 3 touchdowns, 5 carries for 26 yards, 14 punt returns for 214 yards on special teams, 28 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 12 pass breakups.

NOTEWORTHY A January enrollee. … Twin brother of tight end signee Luke Hasz. … Sister Jenna and aunt Jennifer Rouse are UA graduates. … Mother Stacy Fargo Hasz played tennis at Tulsa and Northeastern (Okla.) State. … Father Darren played football at Tulsa. … Helped lead Bixby to the Oklahoma 6A-II state championship as a junior and senior. … Recruited by former defensive coordinator Barry Odom and former tight ends coach Dowell Loggains.

CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER Tulsa, Air Force, Navy and South Dakota State



