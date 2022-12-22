Razorbacks sign transfer linebacker

Arkansas has signed former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier Jr.

Grier, 6-1 and 223 pounds, announced plans to enter the transfer portal in November and announced he would transfer to Central Florida on Dec. 12.

Arkansas hired former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the same position earlier this week.

Grier had 21 tackles in four games this season after suffering a hand injury.

He started 12 games and led the Bulls with 92 tackles and 8 tackles in 2021, and contributed 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. He was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference that year.

Grier also earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020 while playing in 8 games and recording 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Grier, who signed with South Florida in 2018 out of Mays High School in Atlanta, has one season of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas has added five transfers this offseason — Grier, quarterback Jacolby Criswell of North Carolina, offensive tackle Josh Braun of Florida, defensive end John Morgan III of Pittsburgh and receiver Andrew Armstrong of Texas A&M-Commerce.

