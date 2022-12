Hot Springs, circa 1910: "Three famous bear hunters: Leslie Payne, Mose Buesha, and Leslie Adams ... Here is the picture I promised you some time ago. These were taken in Happy Hollow, Ark. — see how fat I am getting?" The well-dressed Black men were apparently visiting the Hot Springs tourist attraction in an era when they would have been unable to stay in the grand hotels or bathhouses reserved for white patrons.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203