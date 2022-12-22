Armed Forces Bowl Preview Capsule





Armed Forces Bowl

Baylor (6-6) vs. Air Force (9-3)

WHEN (TV) 6:30 p.m. Central (ESPN)

LINE Baylor by 51/2

SERIES Baylor leads 3-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Air Force is making its sixth appearance in the Armed Forces Bowl, the most by any team. The Falcons have won there only once, but ended this regular season with a four-game winning streak and have won their past three bowls since a loss to California in the 2015 Armed Forces Bowl. The Bears have a three-game losing streak, all to ranked teams, but have won four of their past five bowl games. Baylor and Air Force last played in 1977.

KEY MATCHUP

Brad Roberts has a school-record 1,612 yards rushing (134.3 per game) for Air Force, which leads the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game. Baylor has allowed 138 yards rushing a game with its defense on the field only about 27 1/2 minutes a game. The Falcons are the nation's best ball-control offense, holding the ball for more than 36 minutes per game. The Bears allowed three 100-yard rushers in their past four games, after only one before that.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

BAYLOR Richard Reese has rushed for 962 yards, a Baylor freshman record, and 14 touchdowns. He was tabbed by Big 12 coaches as the conference's offensive freshman of the year. He has three 100-yard rushing games.

AIR FORCE Sophomore nose guard Payton Zdroik has six consecutive games with a tackle for loss and had a fumble recovery in the last game. He eight TFLs and 4 1/2 quarterback sacks.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game is played on the TCU campus, where Baylor has lost five of its past seven games. ... Only one team scored more than 21 points this season against Air Force, which has allowed only 16.6 points per game over the past two seasons. ... The Falcons beat Army 13-7 on Nov. 5 in the Commander's Classic played at Globe Life Field, the home stadium of the MLB's Texas Rangers that is about 20 miles from the TCU campus. ... Both teams have 14 bowl victories -- Air Forces is 14-13-1, and Baylor is 14-12.

Baylor running back Richard Reese (29) is stopped by Texas linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)



Air Force running back Brad Roberts, center, is stopped after a short gain by Colorado State linebacker Chase Wilson, left, and defensive back Henry Blackburn in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



Baylor head coach Dave Aranda reaches out to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas in Austin, Texas, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)





