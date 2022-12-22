Attention to detail sways All-America punter to Hogs

Punter Owen Lawson, an All-American at Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, was committed to Oklahoma State until a Dec. 17 visit to Arkansas, which led him to flipping his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and special teams analyst Chris Hurd helped seal the deal.

“Really it was the attention to detail on special teams, and really the whole team as a unit,” said Lawson, who plans to enroll in January. “We say one of 11 with Arkansas and Coach Fountain and Coach Hurd, so I really believe in that — just that attention to detail every day tracking our stats in practice. Hang time, distance, matching is really important to me, getting me to the next level. That’s my dream and definitely a dream to play for Arkansas.”

Lawson, 6-3 and 180 pounds, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas.

He punted 67 times for a 40.5-yard average, a long punt of 69 yards and downed 24 punts inside the 20-yard line this season.

Lawson attended an Arkansas camp over the summer, which helped him get familiar with Fountain and Hurd.

“I had a really good camp in the summer, but it was really attention to detail that caught my eye and the commitment to special teams in the SEC with Coach Fountain and Coach Hurd,” he said. “It was just different.”

Arkansas’ focus on special teams made the Hogs stand out.

“My visit was just defining," he said. "I just never (had) been around something like that that had that much detail in everyday practice and the help around us."

Fountain’s success with Georgia punter Jake Camarda, Rodrigo Blankenship, a Lou Groza semifinalist, punter Cameron Nizialek, a semi-finalist for the Ray Guy award, Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, a three-time Lou Groza Award finalist, and others intrigued Lawson.

Spending time with Fountain and getting to know his family, plus with one-on-one time with Coach Sam Pittman also helped his decsion.

“I just felt at home with Arkansas ,” said Lawson, who also had interest from TCU and Colorado State. “Visiting other programs, I never really talked to the head coach. Talking to Coach Pittman in his office was a really good experience I got a picture with him. I told him when we were done with our meeting I was coming to Arkansas and gave him a hug, and told him I appreciated (the opportunity).”



