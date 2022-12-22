Bryant twins boost UCA’s class

Malachi and Miguel Graham never talked about playing together after their time at Bryant came to an end. In fact, Malachi had his mind set on doing anything but that.

But on Wednesday, at the Bryant High School fieldhouse, the twins both signed letters of intent to the same school.

Malachi, a four-time state champion, and Miguel, a three-time state champion both signed with the University of Central Arkansas.

Miguel was offered by the UCA staff in the summer and committed on July 31. His brother waited until Dec. 5 for his offer. When Malachi got back from his official visit he had his mind made up with no help from his twin brother.

"I kept telling everybody that I didn't want to play with him, I didn't want to play with him," Malachi said jokingly. "I made it easier on my mom and my grandparents and all [of] them. Playing with Miguel for four more years, it'll be cool, me and him on the same side attacking the ball."

"I let him do it all on his own," Miguel said. "Even when he got the offer from UCA, I never talked to him once or pushed him to go and join UCA. I told him that the ball was in his court. ... I felt like when he went down there with me this past weekend on this [official visit], it changed his mind about a lot of things."

UCA has had recent success plucking players out of Bryant in recent years. Safety TaMuarion Wilson, a 2019 graduate, has led the Bears in tackles each of the past two seasons. Kicker Hayden Ray, a 2016 graduate, recently left UCA as its all-time points leader. Offensive lineman Will Diggins, a 2022 graduate, was named the ASUN Freshman of the Year after appearing in all 11 games.

"You look at a program like Bryant High School and you want to get student-athletes from that program," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said. "They know how to win. They know how to work hard. That coaching staff does a great job of making them college ready."

Malachi and Miguel were a part of UCA's 22 players to begin the early signing period. The class features 10 transfers and 12 from high school.

The group represents four different states with 21 of the 22 coming from Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. The final signee, wide receiver Daithan Davis, is from Bartow, Fla., and played for at Georgia Military College this past season.

"We are very excited to add [22] signees in this early signing period," Brown said. "We have added some important pieces to our program that can come in and compete and make an instant impact. We have a large portion of our team back from last year's ASUN championship, so the goal of this group is to add quality depth and competition to an already talented football team."

The Grahams were two of six in-state high school signees for the Bears. Cabot's Caleb Shirron, Joe T. Robinson's Ashtyn Williams, Russellville's Ben Haulmark and Bentonville West's Braden Jones will all join them in Conway.

Outside of Arkansas, UCA went back to its No. 2 pipeline state: Mississippi.

The Bears landed three high school commits, JaBraxton Boone, CJ Rayborn and Doug Nelson, along with five players from four Mississippi community colleges.

UCA has 16 players on its roster from Mississippi, and its ties to the area go deep. Brown is originally from Hattiesburg, Miss., and recruited there as an assistant coach. UCA offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Gunnar Boykin previously was a high school coach there. Multiple other coaches on the UCA staff have ties as well, and that's why Brown and his staff continue to go back.

"When you do that self-evaluation, you look back and we're hitting at almost a 75-80% success rate on those kids," Brown said. "And so when you look at that success rate coming from that state, whether it's from the junior college ranks or the high school ranks, you want to go back and get more."

UCA will bring in 11 early enrollees, including a pair of early high school graduates. Of that group, Brown said someone like Reggie Shephard gets him excited for what spring practices will hold.

Shephard, a 6-3, 245-pound defensive end from Hinds (Miss.) Community College is a pure pass rusher. Shephard, who will join UCA with two years of eligibility, had 30 tackles, 9 for loss and 6.5 sacks last season at Hinds.

Late Wednesday night UCA got word from arguably its biggest target -- Hoxie running back ShunDerrick Powell -- that there would be one last addition to the early signing day list. Powell was the ASUN Offensive Player of the Year this season at North Alabama and was a third-team FCS All-American. He rushed for 1,513 yards and 18 touchdowns before entering the transfer portal and will join an already dynamic backfield of juniors Kylin James and Darius Hale.