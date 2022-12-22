Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 48

by Sam Lane | Today at 2:17 a.m.

ASUN WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 48

Central Arkansas went on a 24-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to beat Champion Christian at the Farris Center in Conway.

Parris Atkins led UCA (5-5), tying a career-high with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The freshman from Bryant added six rebounds and three steals.

Kinley Fisher had a career-high 11 points, hitting 3 of 9 three-pointers.

UCA fell behind Champion Christian (6-2) 8-4 midway through the first quarter. The next time the Lady Tigers scored, it was to make the score 32-9 with a free throw.

In those 9:48, seven Sugar Bears scored to take a commanding lead. Champion Christian attempted to get the lead under 20 points before halftime, but Fisher and Randrea Wright hit shots within the last 1:05 to take a 45-22 lead.

Kamryn Gentry led Champion Christian with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Aaliyiah Clark (11) and Tori Hayes (10) each reached double figures.

UCA held Champion Christian to 28.3% shooting from the field, 20% in the first half. The Sugar Bears shot 50% from the field.

Central Arkansas dominated in points in the lane (32-18), fast break points (15-3) and bench points (34-2).

Print Headline: CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT