ASUN WOMEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN 48

Central Arkansas went on a 24-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the start of the second to beat Champion Christian at the Farris Center in Conway.

Parris Atkins led UCA (5-5), tying a career-high with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting. The freshman from Bryant added six rebounds and three steals.

Kinley Fisher had a career-high 11 points, hitting 3 of 9 three-pointers.

UCA fell behind Champion Christian (6-2) 8-4 midway through the first quarter. The next time the Lady Tigers scored, it was to make the score 32-9 with a free throw.

In those 9:48, seven Sugar Bears scored to take a commanding lead. Champion Christian attempted to get the lead under 20 points before halftime, but Fisher and Randrea Wright hit shots within the last 1:05 to take a 45-22 lead.

Kamryn Gentry led Champion Christian with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Aaliyiah Clark (11) and Tori Hayes (10) each reached double figures.

UCA held Champion Christian to 28.3% shooting from the field, 20% in the first half. The Sugar Bears shot 50% from the field.

Central Arkansas dominated in points in the lane (32-18), fast break points (15-3) and bench points (34-2).