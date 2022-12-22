Children get in holiday spirit at Taylor Field

Ava Hamilton is waiting for Santa on Christmas Eve.

And Ava, 2, knows exactly what she wants -- anything connected to the video Milly and Coco. A popular program with kids, Milly is a mouse and she lives with a cat named Coco.

Ava and her family and friends visited Taylor Field on Tuesday night for a holiday celebration with hot dogs, cocoa, popcorn, candy and baseball trading cards. The Pine Bluff Fire Department also joined in the fun with a glowing, decorated fire truck blasting holiday music. Lighted candy cane decorations glimmered inside the park.

This holiday event at Taylor Field was held to promote the baseball games and tournaments it hosts, but also to offer seasonal kindness. The organizer, Jeff Gross, said he hopes the event will become an annual tradition.

"We want to give to back to the kids," Jeff Gross, the event's organizer at Taylor Field, said. "We had a successful event like this at Halloween, but this is the first time we have done a Christmas event."

Dana Prost and her son Mason, a ninth grader at Pine Bluff High School who plays on the Zebras baseball team, volunteered to pass out goodies to the guests. The Zebras play their home games at Taylor Field.

"It's not a big turnout but it's cold," Dana Prost said. "But what we are doing may be just the thing someone needs this holiday season. It may be just a hot dog or just a drink, but it may make someone's day, especially the time of year when maybe someone has lost someone or they are all alone."

Mason agreed.

"I like to help others," he said. "I've always been into helping others. It's important."

His mom beamed. "I'm glad I raised him to help others," she said.

Lt. Jeff Miles with the Pine Bluff Fire Department said the department likes to attend community events to remind citizens that they are in the city to serve and protect.

"We like to interact with the community when we can, plus this is fun," Miles said as he cranked the holiday songs louder on the fire truck.

Gross said about 100 people stopped during the two-hour event to grab some food or just to say hello.

For Ava's family and friends, they thought it would be fun for the kids to get in the holiday spirit. Cilicia Jackson and Takeyler White brought Ava, along with Darrion White and Trevon Evans. Darrion and Trevon are ready for Santa, too, they said. Trevon wants a a PlayStation 5. Darrion wants an iPhone A+.

"I'm not picky," Darrion said. "I'll take any color."

Trevon Evans, Cilicia Jackson, Takeyler White, Darrion White and Ava Hamilton pose for a quick picture for the Taylor Field scrapbook. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Suzi Parker)

