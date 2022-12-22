Christmas Wishes: Help Santa help TASC, Arkansas Public Theatre, Equality Crew, WAC

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list started on Thanksgiving Day in the Our Town section and will wrap up on Jan.5. To have your organization included, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwaonline.com.

Teen Action & Support Center

Address: 1194 W. Walnut St., Rogers 72756

Mission: Our priority at TASC throughout all of our programs and community partnerships is to enrich and empower the whole teen. From creative thinking to life skills to mental health, teens can find something that resonates with them.

Needs: Volunteers, donations (clothing, snacks, and hygiene products, school materials)

Website: https://tascnwa.org

Contact: admin@tascnwa.org or (479) 636-8272

_

Arkansas Public Theatre

Address: 116 S. Second St. in Rogers

Mission: Arkansas Public Theatre provides live theater experiences for audiences, performers and students, enhancing the Rogers Historic District and creating a regional destination.

Needs: 8.5x11 cardstock, white and bright colors; adhesive poster sticky tack putty; 8.5x11 printer paper; makeup removing wipes; under-counter ice cube machine; commercial ice maker; cordless vacuum cleaner; spray mop with washable pads; double- and triple-A batteries; tabletop acrylic sign holders; vacuum with cord; ammonia-free glass cleaner; kitchen towels; heavy-duty floor sign holder; bookcases.

Website: arkansaspublictheatre.org

Contact: (479) 631-8988 or communications@arkansaspublictheatre.org

__

The Equality Crew

Address: We do not disclose our physical address for security purposes.

Mission: To create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth to gather and have fun being their true selves.

Needs: Art supplies, board games, shelf-stable snacks, Walmart or Visa gift cards, cleaning supplies, iPads, flat screen TV and DVD player for movie nights, social media and website management volunteers.

Website: theequalitycrew.org

Contact: hello@theequalitycrew.org

__

Walton Arts Center

Address: 495 W. Dickson St.

Mission: Walton Arts Center brings great performing artists and entertainers from around the world to Northwest Arkansas, connecting and engaging people through inspiring arts experiences.

Needs: Volunteers to help us provide the highest quality programming available.

Website: waltonartscenter.org/volunteer

Contact: volunteer@waltonartscenter.org