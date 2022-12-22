County, city offices close

Jefferson County and the city of Pine Bluff offices will be closed through Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas, according to their calendars.

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade set

The 39th annual original KingFest™ Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 16. The parade line-up time is 1 p.m. at Third Avenue and Walnut Street.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., proceeding east on Third Avenue to Convention Center Drive and south on Convention Center Drive to the north steps of the Pine Bluff Civic Center Complex. The theme for the MLK Parade is "Nonviolence Matters," according to a news release from the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director of Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.

Parade applications are available by email at pbicvr@aol.com or can be picked up at the PBICVR office at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Ave., Suite 109.

"January is National Mentoring Month, a time for PBICVR to recruit mentors especially faith-based mentors to support our schools in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County," Turner said.

"The Six Principles of Nonviolence taught by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are shared with scholars in the classrooms via PEN OR PENCIL 'From Nonviolence to No Violence.'"

To volunteer to assist with the MLK Parade or for details contact PBICVR at (870) 730-1131.

Simmons sets earnings release date

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to release fourth quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market opening Jan. 24, 2023. Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9 a.m., according to a news release.

Interested parties can listen to the call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corp. conference call, conference ID 10174103. The call will also be available live or in recorded version at simmonsbank.com under "Investor Relations." The recording will be available for at least 60 days.

Small Works artists include 2 locals

The Arkansas Arts Council has announced artists for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition.

Local artists include Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Tom Richard, Monticello, according to a news release.

The exhibit will open Jan. 4 at the South Arkansas Arts Center at El Dorado. Small Works on Paper is a juried visual art exhibition that showcases artwork no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.

The artists selected to participate in the exhibit are: Tony Baker, Little Rock; Judith Beale, Jacksonville; Dustyn Bork, Batesville; Maria Botti Villegas, El Dorado; Barbara Cade, Hot Springs; Gary Cawood, Little Rock; Terra Fondriest, St. Joe; Diana Harper, Little Rock; Neal Harrington, Russellville; Carol Hart, Fayetteville; Leigh Jacobs, Little Rock; Ekaterina Kouznetsova, Bentonville; Rhaelene Lowther, Magnolia; Mandy Mooneyham, Paragould; Jennifer O'Brien, Little Rock; David Rackley, Russellville; Sabine Schmidt, Fayetteville;Suzannah Schreckhise, Fayetteville; Trevor Segraves, Siloam Springs; Dominique Simmons, Little Rock; Gary Simmons, Hot Springs; Adrienne Thompson, Little Rock; Marcus Vasquez, North Little Rock; Jan Waldon, Bentonville; and Anna Zusman, Magnolia.

The exhibition spotlights Arkansas artists who are members of the Arkansas Artist Registry, an online gallery designed to promote and market Arkansas art. Every year, an out-of-state juror selects works for Small Works on Paper from submissions by Registry members.

There will be an opening reception and artist talk Jan. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the South Arkansas Arts Center. The exhibition will run through Jan. 30 at the South Arkansas Arts Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. Details: www.arkansasarts.org.