Convention Center open for warming

The city of Pine Bluff will open a 24-hour warming center at the Pine Bluff Convention Center from noon today to 8 a.m. Saturday.

This is to provide shelter to homeless people as temperatures drop to extreme lows over the next few days.

Tonight's forecast calls for precipitation and the temperature to drop to 8 degrees, according to weather.com.

People can go to the convention center and stay there during the day and night to stay warm, according to William Fells, a spokesman with Mayor Shirley Washington's office.

Also, the city is looking for volunteers to help man the center.

Anyone who wants to volunteer can email mayor@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or call (870) 730-2004.

City Hall is scheduled to be closed today through Monday for Christmas. If the call isn't answered right away, leave a message and the call will be returned promptly, Fells said.