Conway officer on leave after wounding man in shootout

A Conway police officer was on administrative leave Thursday after trading gunfire with and wounding a man Wednesday evening, prompting the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident, according to a Facebook post from the Conway Police Department.

Police around 8:24 p.m. arrived at a home on Millwood Drive for a welfare check, the post stated, where they encountered a person sitting in a vehicle with a gun, threatening to kill himself.

The man fled from police, and after a short vehicle chase where he struck a police vehicle, the man got out of his vehicle with a gun and shot at police, the post states. One officer fired back, striking the man.

The man was in stable condition Thursday after surgery at a Conway hospital, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said. No police were hurt in the shootout.

The officer was placed on leave per department policy and was not identified in the post.

State police will investigate the shooting to determine if the officer's actions were legal, Sadler said. State police routinely investigate police uses of force in Arkansas.