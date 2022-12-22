Cooper leads Wildcats in 59-52 win over Bears

Khamani Cooper scored 30 or more points for the third time this month, and Watson Chapel defeated Sylvan Hills for the second time in December in Tuesday night high school boys basketball at Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

Cooper had 32 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats' 59-52 victory over the Bears, winning a rematch of Watson Chapel's overtime win on Dec. 9 in the Petit Jean Basketball Classic at Morrilton.

Joseph Dockett had 14 points and 6 rebounds, and Jai'Kori Phillips scored 10 points and 8 boards for the Wildcats (8-5), who have won 4 of their last 5.

Sylvan Hills (7-5) has lost 4 of 5.

Next for Watson Chapel is a game with Alma at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the three-day Sheridan Invitational.

GIRLS

Lake Hamilton 33, Watson Chapel 30

In Pearcy, the Lady Wildcats could not overcome a defensive fourth quarter as the Wolves escaped with a 3-point win in nonconference play.

Watson Chapel outscored Lake Hamilton 14-12 in the third quarter, but a 5-3 fourth quarter was all the Wolves needed to seal the win.

Freshman Maranda Emerson scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-point buckets in the third quarter, to lead Watson Chapel (3-8), which saw a 2-game winning streak end.

Trinity Mitchner had all 6 of her points in the second half.

Nancy Coffman had 12 points to lead Lake Hamilton (3-8), which has won 3 of its last 4. Watson Chapel plays next in the Episcopal Collegiate tournament in Little Rock starting Dec. 28.